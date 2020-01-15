It’s difficult enough to be Cuonzo Martin, head coach of the Missouri basketball team. He’s been on the hot seat with some fans since the day he was hired. They would rather have him fail than lead Missouri to national prominence.
It’s a race thing, and it’s sad but true.
While students don’t return to campus until next week and snow was in the forecast, the attendance at Saturday’s impressive win over Florida was pathetic. Martin is having a tough time making his mark, and it will take another NCAA Tournament appearance (or two) to generate real interest in the program.
The last thing he needs is for one of his black, St. Louis area recruits to start acting a fool.
Before the Florida game, Martin sternly announced that freshman guard Mario McKinney is indefinitely suspended from the team.
McKinney had played 10 minutes in the Tigers’ SEC opening loss on Jan. 4 at Kentucky, then just two minutes in a Jan. 7 home loss to Tennessee.
“He’s not part of the team right now, so I’ll leave it at that,” Martin said as his team prepared for the Florida game.
While not much was made of it locally, McKinney did not leave the bench in Missouri’s win over Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game here in St. Louis in late December. It was a hint that things aren’t going smoothly for the highly sought-after player.
McKinney, a five-star prep player and Vashon High School graduate, had appeared in seven games and averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game before his suspension.
According to Kansas City Star sports writer Souichi Terada, who covers the Tigers, “the team’s plan for him was to transition him (from point guard) to more of a combo guard. But it’s been a struggle for McKinney to earn consistent playing time among the many talented Mizzou guards.”
After Martin announced his suspension and the game had started, McKinney took to Twitter to respond to a Twitter post featuring several Gators’ players saying, “My (boy) go get money.”
He said in a second post, “Y’all don’t really know what’s going on y’all just on the outside looking in.”
Here’s something I do know – you’re suspended and you’re letting the black coach that recruited you down.
You’re letting people down, including Charlie Tuna and I, that chastise Mizzou for not being more active recruiting black players from this area.
Most importantly, you’re letting yourself and your family down.
One last thought. Don’t enter the transfer portal because things are rough for you now at Missouri.
Adversity conquered is the sign of a winner. Running from challenges can become a habit that’s difficult to break.
However, on Tuesday afternoon, a team spokesperson confirmed to the Star that McKinney would be transferring to another program.
A fifth down
There were five head coaching positions open when the NFL regular season ended and no African-American coach was selected to fill one.
It’s not surprising. In this, the NFL’s 100th year, some team owners apparently have the attitude that hiring a black coach is bad for the bottom line.
Down 24-0 in last Sunday’s divisional playoff game against Houston, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy didn’t panic and calmly mapped out the plays that led to a spectacular 51-31 win for the Chiefs.
He interviewed for the New York Giants job but it went to Joe Judge, former special team’s coordinator and receivers coach for the New England Patriots.
The most underachieving group of players for the Patriots during the season were Judge’s receivers. Yet, he is now a head coach.
Cleveland bypassed Bieniemy and hired former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. In his last game with the Vikings, Stefanski’s offense gained just 147 total yards and was dominated by San Francisco in the 49ers’ divisional playoff 27-10 win.
“I think it’s discouraging, to say the least,” Bieniemy’s agent Brian Levy told Yahoo Sports.
“We’re really trying to find out what the standard is, and every year the standard changes. We’re just trying to swim against the current.”
Bieniemy surely will not divulge what his thoughts were about the Browns job, but it’s a real possibility that he did not want it.
Reportedly, the Browns are going to be an experimental team that relies heavily on analytics and other tendency formulas.
Stefanski will be required to turn in his game plan by Friday, so the analytics department can review the offensive and defensive plays call and tweak them where it seems fit.
That sounds crazy – which sounds like the Browns.
Young bros, please listen to Lynch
Most NFL fans know Marshawn Lynch was one helluva running back in his prime, a possible Hall of Famer and quite a character when it came to his contempt for media press conferences.
Unfortunately, Lynch is labeled like most black football players – great physically, but challenged when it comes to book smarts.
This is oh so wrong. Lynch earned a 3.5 GPA in high school, scored an impressive 1200 on the SAT and carried a 3.2 GPA at Cal-Berkeley – one of the nation’s top academic colleges – before departing to begin his NFL career.
He ain’t no dummy. This is why his press conference after the Seattle Seahawks bowed out of the playoffs with a road loss to Green Bay spoke to young, black players in a way they can understand, and they should heed his advice.
“It’s a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me?” Lynch said in his slow-talking style.
“They don’t be taking care of their chicken right. If they was me, or if I had the opportunity to let these young [guys] know something, I’d say take care of your money, because that s--- don’t last forever. Now, I done been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you can get over there and you can do what the f--- you want to.”
Chicken refers to money and when he said “guys” above, it was obvious he wanted to use some type of slang term for young brothers.
“While y’all at it right now, take care of your bodies, take care of your chicken, take care of your mentals, because look, we ain’t lasting that long,” he continued.
“I had a couple players that I played with that are no longer here. So, start taking care of your bodies, your mentals and your chicken. So, when you’re ready to walk away, you walk away and be able to do what you want to.”
Lynch, who has earned almost $60 million during his career, endorses Skittles and BMX bikes. He owns a restaurant and has launched the Beast Mode clothing line. Lynch is also an investor in an upcoming Facebook series.
If ever there was a book that should not be judged by its cover, it’s Marshawn Lynch.
The Reid Roundup
MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred lowered the boom on Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow by suspending them for a season for their respective duplicity in the technological sign stealing that went on in 2017 – a year that ended with the Astros winning the World Series… Astros owner Jim Crane, who was born in this area, then fired Hinch and Luhnow. Regardless of the year-long suspension, I’d hire Luhnow, a former St. Louis Cardinals front office analytics genius, today if I owned a team… No players have been punished in regard to the sign stealing that Manfred said was concocted by players – not Hinch or Luhnow… One of the players implicated is now manager of the New York Mets – Carlos Beltran… Maurice Linguist is a name for the future when it comes to possible black NFL head coaching candidates. The former Texas A&M defensive backs coach has joined Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s staff in the same position and is highly respected throughout the nation and was heralded as a future major college head coach... Marshawn Lynch and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who both attended Cal, traded jerseys after their playoff game last Sunday night.
