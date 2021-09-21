World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison, Ill., just east of downtown St. Louis, has been awarded a June 5, 2022, race date, and millions of racing fans can tune in to watch the demanding race on the 1.25-mile oval track.
The NASCAR Cup Series addition will make WWTR the only U.S. venue to host the premier series for each of the three preeminent racing organizations: NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA.
"World Wide Technology and the Steward Family are grateful and privileged to play a role in bringing a NASCAR Cup Series race to St. Louis fans. We are thrilled to welcome a new generation of fans to this exciting sport and to emphasize the importance of STEM education through racing.”
World Wide Technology secured the long-term naming rights commitment rights and the track’s name was changed to World Wide Technology in April 2019. Steward’s firm also became the track’s official technology partner of the track and will use the venue to advance development programs for the company and its community outreach initiatives.
“Thanks to the hard work of our team, corporate partners such as Dave Steward and World Wide Technology, and sponsors like Bommarito Automotive Group, I am proud to welcome the NASCAR Cup Series to the St. Louis region,” said Curtis Francois, WWTR owner.
“I can’t wait to celebrate this incredible victory with our fans.”
The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University projects that the NASCAR Cup Series race could produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the St. Louis market.
Along with the super speedway on which the NASCAR race will be held, WWTR recently expanded the 2.0-mile road course. The site also includes a karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater. WWTR also acquired Gateway National Golf Links, which is adjacent to the speedway, in 2019.
Ken Burns’ “Ali” a knockout
Ken Burns’ PBS docuseries “Muhammad Ali” was carried on the Nine Network (Channel 9) Sept. 19-22, and it was spectacular. The debut covered Ali’s life from 1942 to 1964, including his gold medal triumph in the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and it ends on the eve of Cassius Clay’s heavyweight title fight in Miami against former St. Louisan Sonny Liston. It also details Ali’s close relationship with Malcolm X. That’s all I’ll share with you. If you didn’t catch the series, don’t worry. It is streaming for free through Oct. 10 at www.pbs.org/kenburns/muhammad-ali/.
The Reid Roundup
Washington Wizards all-star guard and former Florida star Bradley Beal served as the honorary “Mr. Two Bits” during the Alabama at Florida football game last Saturday. He almost helped the Gators pull off an upset, but the Tide held on for a 31-29 victory…There is a possibility the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty could pitch out of the bullpen during the upcoming series against the host Chicago Cubs...Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is rumored to be a leading candidate for the USC head coaching job. Bieniemy reminded folks last week that Mike Bohn, USC’s current athletic director, was AD at Colorado when the entire coaching staff, including him, was dismissed in 2012…Michael Locksley took over a scandal-ridden program at Maryland and has the Terrapins on a climb to respectability. His team topped Illinois 20-17 last Saturday in Champaign.
Lockley has also created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, a non-profit organization focused on helping football coaches of color gain exposure in the hiring process. A bit of self-promotion -- ESPN 101’s Marty Jenkins and I have a weekly podcast called “College Football Connection.” We preview the weekend’s top college football matchups and give you our picks against the spread. New shows drop on Fridays at 101ESPN.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.