Down 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs still had the faith.
His team, his fans and most of America still believed in Patrick Mahomes. Nevermind that he was struggling; had thrown two interceptions and no touchdown passes.
We still believed. Mahomes, most importantly, still believed in himself. In less than seven minutes, Mahomes turned that 10-point deficit into an 11-point lead.
After trailing 24-0 to the Houston Texans in a Divisional Playoff game and 17-7 to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game, then winning by double digits in both, the world knew what Mahomes is capable of.
But this was the Super Bowl. This was slugfest. This was the time that all that say a black quarterback can’t overcome adversity in a big game was eager to celebrate.
Game, set and match to Mahomes and his Chiefs.
“We never lost faith," Mahomes said on the field following the game. “That's the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That's what we preached all year long.”
With all the skill and all the personality that Mahomes carries to the field, he would have faced blistering criticism had his team went down after he played poorly throughout the game.
As big as his arm and his intelligence are – he said he and his team have something even more dynamic.
“We have heart,” Mahomes said.
"We never give up and those guys around us, the leaders on the team, have that mindset that we never give up."
Head coach Andy Reid never gave up on his young superstar.
“I told him to ‘keep firing,’ Reid said.
“The guys around him just believed in him. It was just – we all did, all the coaches, likewise. And then our defense had a couple of great stands in there. We knew it would be a close game, and it felt that way. We knew there would be challenges to battle through, and nobody lost their poise, they just kept rolling, so I was proud of everybody there.”
With his team seemingly in control, even 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was concerned that some Mahomes’ magic was still possible.
“We were up 10, but the lead was with about six minutes to go and we knew Pat would have two possessions.”
Shanahan was wrong. Mahomes got three possessions and his team scored touchdowns on each of them.
Named the game’s Most Valuable Player, Mahomes proved himself to be a bit of a prophet too.
On February 6, 2013 he said via Twitter, “I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I'm going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl.”
Seven years later he said those exact words.
Again, it’s that ol’ Mahomes’ Magic. And I have enjoyed every minute of it
America’s top athlete
In my humble opinion, Mahomes is now America’s top athlete and in the Top 10 in the world.
But let’s stick with the United States, for now.
LeBron James held that title until last Sunday.
The tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people a week before the Super Bowl led to James’ emotional and outstanding speech last week before a game at the Staples Center.
James remains a force in more than basketball. Should his Lakers win the NBA title, he will certainly be right there with Mahomes.
But for the moment, it’s Mahomes.
Super Bowl TV ratings soared after declining for four years. It was the most watched Super Bowl in Canadian TV history.
Mahomes is the man – and the NFL knows it. He is director of the new “Showtime,” just as Magic Johnson was in the 1980s with the Lakers. Magic, former face of the NBA, meet Magic, new face of the NFL.
“There are several guys that could be the face of the NFL,” Mahomes said during his visit to Disney World.
“With the NFL and how good the play is, the quarterback play, guys can come in year-in and year-out and go out there and play great football. Lamar (Jackson) was the unanimous MVP last night, and he had one of the best seasons of all-time at the quarterback position. There are guys like that it seems every single year, a lot of young quarterbacks, and still a lot of veteran guys that are playing at a very high level.
“So, I just try to be the best Patrick Mahomes I can be and try to win football games with the guys that I have around me.”
He wasn’t at his best for most of the Super Bowl. But he was best when he and his team needed it most. America loves that – and in these tough times – most of America loves him.
Celebrating a worthy 100!
With Kansas City still in a frenzy following the Chiefs 31-20 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, the celebration can continue during events that will be 100 years in the making.
While they lasted just 40 years, the various independent black teams and leagues that would be known as the Negro Leagues paved the way for Jackie Robinson to break the color barrier and change baseball in America forever.
On February 13, 1920, Andrew “Rube” Foster and seven other owners of black teams met in the Paseo YMCA in Kansas City and established “the Negro National League, the first successful, organized professional black baseball League that provided a playing field for African-American and Hispanic baseball players to showcase their world-class baseball abilities,” according to the Negro League Baseball Museum.
The museum, which appropriately is in Kansas City, will be headquarters for Major League Baseball’s season-log celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Negro Leagues.
The first event is Thursday, Feb. 13 when the Centennial Art Exhibition featuring works by renowned artist Greg Kreindler opens at the museum. The exhibit includes more than 200 portraits of Negro League stars and rare pieces of memorabilia from the personal collection of Jay Caldwell, owner of Dreams Fulfilled in Seattle.
“What Rube Foster accomplished in establishing the Negro Leagues against the backdrop of American segregation is monumental and richly deserves to be more than just a footnote in baseball history,” said Bob Kendrick, NLBM president.
“The Negro Leagues would change the game and America too. This milestone anniversary creates a platform for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to educate the public about this powerful story of triumph over adversity while using the many relevant life-lessons to inspire a nation to embrace diversity and inclusion,” Kendrick said.
The centennial season will also include the opening of the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center, the launch of a fundraising initiative in support of the museum and numerous other programs and events including concerts and a fashion show, according to Kendrick.
The museum will also induct a retired Major League Player into its Hall of Fame on June 14.
“We choose a Major League player who represents the spirit of the Negro Leagues,” Kendrick said.
“That’s not necessarily a person of color, but someone who was inclusive and respectful of the game.”
The celebration will conclude on Nov. 14 – the late O’Neil’s birthday and the date slated for the O’Neil center’s dedication.
Nearing its completion, the center is on the site of the Negro Leagues birthplace – the Paseo YMCA. It will include a sports science center, a public research facility and Negro Leagues archival material.
The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is located in the historic 18th & Vine District in Kansas City and stands as “the world’s only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America.”
Heads up
In addition to commissioning the Negro League portraits, Caldwell partnered with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in creation of the Kickstarter Campaign – a Negro Leagues Centennial Bobble head team which features 30 of the greatest black and Cuban players from 1895-1947.
A Satchel Page bobblehead introduced the series last year and others are being released monthly. A James “Cool Papa” Bell bobblehead is among those recently released, and he is adorned in a St. Louis Stars uniform.
Originally called the St. Louis Giants, the independent franchise operated from 1906 to 1919 before becoming a member of the Negro League established in Kansas City.
The team would change owners and take the name Stars in 1922. It would win three pennants in four years from 1928-31.
Bell, an outfielder and feared left-handed pitcher, would be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974. Shortstop Willie Wells, who like Bell played most of his career with the Stars, would join him in the Hall in 1997. Three other Hall of Famers who wore a Stars jersey are center fielder Oscar Charleston (1997), first baseman Mules Suttles (2006) and catcher Biz Mackey (2006).
The Reid Roundup
I’ve got no problem with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the White House. It would be something if he passed on the invitation, though… I got asked a lot this week why I didn’t write about Kobe Bryant last week. I tried- I just couldn’t add anything that had not already been said. Just a true tragedy… Congratulations to Dusty Baker for being named Houston Astros manager. Cheating scandal or not, he is now in charge of a damned good baseball team… St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty was named one of MLB’s Top 10 pitchers on the MLB Network… The St. Louis Battlehawks, guided by head coach Johnathon Hayes, kick off their inaugural XFL season at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dallas Renegades. The game is on ESPN… SLU is still on the outside looking in when it comes to an NCAA Tournament bid…Cuonzo Martin’s tenure as Missouri head coach will come down to next season – hopefully… Former Vashon basketball star Mario McKinney went from indefinitely suspended from Missouri’s basketball team, to announcing his transfer to joining the John A. Logan junior college team in less than 10 days… Did you play, “Count the black people,” in Super Bowl commercials? There weren’t a lot… Lastly, the Kansas City Chiefs play in Missouri, not Kansas!!!
