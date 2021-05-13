Albert Pujols was, and probably still is, quite arrogant when it comes to his baseball ability.
His arrogance helped him go from late-round St. Louis Cardinals draft pick to future first ballot Hall of Famer. It fueled three National League Most Valuable Player awards, two World Series titles and nine All-Star Game appearances.
When he felt the Cardinals were not dealing out enough respect or dollars, Pujols’ pride led him to sign a 10-year, $254-million free-agent contract with the Angels in late 2011.
His arrogance also blinded him to his .198 batting average over 24 games, and his .214 mark in 2020. In fairness, Pujols did have five home runs and 12 RBI this year.
Last week, arrogance could have cost him his final season with the Angels.
Pujols’ trip to unemployment began on Wednesday, May 5 when he arrived at Anaheim Stadium and learned he was not in the starting defensive lineup nor was he designated hitter.
USA TODAY reported that Pujols allegedly screamed at manager Joe Maddon and ridiculed his managerial skills. Following the game, GM Perry Minasian and John Carpino, team president, gave Pujols the news he was being released.
Maddon refuted reports that Pujols berated him or any other team official.
“I’ve heard this stuff, but it was not what I actually witnessed.”
Pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani is becoming MLB’s premier player because of his All-Star statistics on the mound and in the batter’s box. The Angels want Ohtani as DH in most games he does not pitch. That meant a declining role for Pujols – which became no role.
“He understood where we stood on the whole situation, and things did not end bad,” said Minasian, the team’s first-year general manager.
I boldly predicted last Thursday that Pujols would reunite with manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox.
I am still not ruling that out, even though La Russa said, “There's not a fit here, unfortunately."
The Cardinals situation speaks for itself. Paul Goldschmidt has first base locked down, and the NL is not using the DH in 2021.
Former Cardinal and MLB Network analyst Eduardo Perez says Pujols could be headed back to the Midwest – but not St. Louis.
“I see the (Cleveland) Indians probably being the best fit…because Albert Pujols can probably be an upgrade to (Indians first basemen Jake Bauers (.180) and Yu Cheng (.140),” he said.
Bad break for Beal
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal scored 50 points in regulation last Saturday in his team’s overtime win against the Indiana Pacers. But he suffered a left hamstring strain that left him sidelined in back-to-back games against the Atlanta Hawks.
He was set to be re-examined on Friday (May 14), and the team is hoping (probably praying) that he can return to the lineup soon.
On a team level, the Wizards are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference which puts them in the postseason. Beal will be needed to secure that position.
On a personal level, Beal and Golden State Warrior guard Steph Curry are locked in a fierce battle for the scoring title. After Beal posted 50, Curry tossed in 49 points later that evening.
After 60 games, Curry had tallied 31.9 points per game. Beal had played in 59 and was averaging 31.4.
The Reid Roundup
The Cardinals Jack Flaherty (6-0, 2.83 ERA, 42Ks) is on pace to be the NL starter in the All-Star Game…St. Louis City SC has created a no-fee, selective MLS youth soccer academy for 250, 15–16-year-old boys to help create “equitable access” to the sport, SLC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel told St. Louis Public Radio…Albert Pujols needs 33 home runs to reach the coveted 700 mark. Some team will want him around just for the ticket sales as he gets closer…In Beal’s 50-point game, teammate Russell Westbrook scored 33 and tied Oscar Robertson's NBA record of 181 triple-doubles…After securing his record 100th pole position, Lewis Hamilton’s driving and his team’s brilliant pit stop/tire change strategy led to a win at the Spanish Grand Prix last Sunday. Hamilton has won three of the four Formula 1 races this season…After no HBCU players were selected in the NFL Draft, Washington Football Team senior adviser and Grambling alum Doug Williams said, “that’s a travesty. Hopefully, we can fix it.”
