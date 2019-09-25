This Jayhawks’ feathers are ruffled, and I can’t blame the NCAA.
For the first time since Larry Brown led the Kansas Jayhawks to the 1988 NCAA men’s basketball title, KU is facing serious charges of impropriety from the NCAA. The NCAA alleges that head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend were complicit in major recruiting violations.
Self allegedly “both participated in some violations and knew of others that he failed to report,” according to an NCCA Notice of Violation. In addition, the NCAA alleges that at least three athletic department administrators shared concerns about improper activity involving Adidas representative T.J. Gassnola – and no actions were taken.
According to the NCAA, Gassnola was acting as a booster of KU when he paid $90,000 to the mother of former KU team member Billy Preston and $2,500 to the guardian of current player Silvio De Sousa. Gassnola admitted in federal court to those payments and pleaded guilty in the wire fraud case.
A judge did not sentence him to a prison term, citing his cooperation which led to three other convictions.
Self’s program might not be so lucky. The NCAA charges leveled against KU could lead to recruiting sanctions, a suspension for Self, Townsend and others and a postseason ban for at least one year.
In a letter from his attorney to media outlets, Self said the NCAA is “overreacting,” has “falsely accused him,” and that that he and the school will “vigorously” defend themselves.
“By the NCAA’s own admission through its public statements early this summer, it’s no secret that there is tremendous pressure on the NCAA to respond to the federal court proceedings involving college basketball,” Self said in the statement.
“Compelled to reassure member institutions and the general public that it can police its member institutions, the NCAA enforcement staff has responded in an unnecessarily aggressive manner in submitting today’s unsubstantiated Notice of Allegations, and I, as well as the university, will vigorously dispute what has been alleged.”
As many of you know, I attended KU, was an employee of the athletic department as a football manager and count as a “booster” of the team as a member of The Williams Family Scholarship Fund and K-Club.
While I hope KU can beat the rap, Self, Townsend and the athletic department have no one to blame but themselves for this mess.
I’ve detailed the circumstances for more than year in the SportsEye and on The Charlie Tuna Show on KFNS. KU did nothing to publicly to address the charges that it knew could come based on testimony during the federal trial, as well as intercepted phone calls and e-mails by the FBI.
In St. Louis style, Self and company buried their respective heads in the sand and adopted a “nothing to see here” attitude.
KU Chancellor Douglas Girod admitted last year that he had not demanded answers from either Self or Townsend after the wire-tapped phone call transcript and e-mails were introduced in court. While it might not be enough to warrant possible penalties for the basketball program, it sure is pathetic. Girod runs the university, not the Hall of Fame basketball coach.
If you visit any KU message board, the attacks on the FBI, law enforcement and U.S. judicial system are alarming. It’s everybody’s fault except Self, Townsend and the athletic department.
I don’t care that Townsend was speaking about the demands of former Duke player Zion Williamson’s family on his damning taped phone call. I don’t care that Arizona has not been contacted by the NCAA (I believe it will soon), nor do I care that North Carolina was not punished for an academic scandal that ran for decades before it was exposed.
Self is a coaching superstar. But like so many others before him, the lure of future success seduced him into ignoring the simple fact that he and his program have gone astray.
Yes, this might be the way things are done. Yes, the NCAA is a sanctimonious, hypocritical group of self-serving blowhards who pocket millions of dollars by taking advantage of college athletes. None of this excuses KU – and this is coming from a guy who loves the place.
What happened at Trinity?
The late George Curry, who passed away in 2016, was a landmark football coach and educator in the Kirkwood School District. A friend of my late grandfather who also taught at Nipher Junior High School, Curry left a mark of integrity and honor behind.
Thus, I am among many other friends of the Curry family and Kirkwood residents who were surprised at the sudden dismissal of Terrence Curry as head coach of Trinity High School.
Curry coached just 18 games at Trinity, yet led the talented squad to a state championship in 2018.
Trinity administrators will not comment, saying it is a “personnel matter.”
The 90-6 defeat of DuBuorg, in a game that was called in the third quarter, might seem a case of poor sportsmanship for running up the score on a hapless opponent – but is it an offense that would lead to dismissal?
I and others do not wish to embarrass Curry, Trinity or its players. But this is a situation that needs closure or wild speculation will rule the day.
A youth’s NBA dream
A youth from Glendale named Ryan T. Geiser had a letter published in the Post-Dispatch this week sharing his thoughts on an NBA franchise relocating to St. Louis.
“Hello, I am St. Louis’ biggest sports fan, and I'm a kid. I wanted to talk about why St. Louis should get an NBA team. We have the 20th-largest metro area in America. With Mr. Richard A. Chaifetz thinking about bringing an NBA expansion team to St. Louis, we have a chance,” Geiser wrote.
“When the Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016, the city lost its second chance to keep an NFL team, and we probably won’t get another NFL team anytime soon. But we haven’t had an NBA team for more than 50 years. I think we deserve a second chance.”
Naturally, adults decided to attack the young man’s dream, citing politics and crime. Pitiful.
The Reid Roundup
What have I told you, readers and Cardinal fans, the last three weeks? The Cardinals are going to win the NL Central title before the Cubs even get here on Friday.
The Athletic-Kansas City said via Twitter that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career touchdown passes (60) are 36 percent of the total thrown by Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman (165). Aikman fired back, saying “Talk to me when he has 33 percent of my Super Bowl titles.” Aikman has three.
Since he became the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback in week 4 of the 2018 NFL season, Baker Mayfield has thrown 19 interceptions, the most of any quarterback. He also has a horrible Quarterback Rating of 30 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Case Keenum, Washington Redskins starting quarterback, threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles in his team’s 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears. All the turnovers led to points. Yet, coach Jay Gruden said after the game that he won’t bench Keenum in favor of rookie Dwayne Haskins. Fans were chanting, “Let’s go, Haskins.”
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.” His Twitter handle is @aareid1.
