US National cycling champion Justin Williams will compete in the Gateway Cup events in St. Louis over the Labor Day weekend. Williams, a Belizean American cyclist who is Black, has won 11 US national championships. Races will be held in Lafayette Park, Francis Park, The Hill and Benton Park Sept. 3-6…The St. Louis Cardinals honored late Hall of Famers Lou Brock and Bob Gibson last weekend during the Pittsburgh Pirates series. “I just want to thank St. Louis for the relationship that they had with my father during his lifetime, and believe me St. Louis, my father loved St. Louis as much,” Lou Brock Jr. told fans before Saturday’s game…Xavier Scruggs, St. Louis Cardinals Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consultant, is broadcasting Little League World Series games for ESPN…Emmitt Smith will become a partner in newly formed Jesse Iwuji Motorsports and enter the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022. Smith joins Michael Jordan and Pitbull as African American NASCAR team partners…Speaking of Jordan, he and co-owner Denny Hamlin’s driver, Bubba Wallace, has just one top-5 and one top-10 finish this season. He is ranked 21st, and just 16 drivers qualify for the playoffs…It’s clear that most Chicago Bears fans at last week’s home game against Buffalo want rookie Justin Fields to start at quarterback. Andy Dalton, who will start Week 1, was greeted with boos and “we want Fields” chants. “I really think it’s kind of disrespectful to Andy, them cheering my name out like that,” Fields said after the game.
featured
Sports Eye
The Reid Roundup
Tags
Alvin Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- A grieving mother’s plea to the unvaccinated
- Bad Boy Producer, Chucky Thompson, dies at 53
- DSS Wants You to Re-Apply for P-EBT Benefits by August 20
- Tamron Hall show relocates from Big Apple to Windy City
- Diddy and Yung Miami of the City Girls rumored couple
- Dr. Belma E. Givens’ Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 21
- St. Louis leaders to welcome Afghan citizens
- Those who went before
- A vaccination could save your life, and reduce fines
- Emergency rental assistance clinics open to serve St. Louis
Images
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.