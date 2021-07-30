There are two distinct connections between St. Louis and newly hired Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld, Jr.
First, he is coaching St. Louis native Bradley Beal. Second, he is St. Louis American Sports Editor Earl Austin’s cousin.
After serving as an assistant coach for the Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets, Unseld Jr., now is the man in charge of the Washington franchise.
“I know my dad’s up there smiling down,” Unseld Jr., said of his father and Austin’s uncle, Wes Unseld, Sr., during his introductory press conference.
“He’s probably chuckling, thinking, ‘You moron, I told you not to do this.’ So I know he’s extremely proud.”
Wes Unseld Sr., passed on June 2.
While the Wizards made the playoff play-in round, the team still fell into the underachiever category. The team posted a losing record even though both Beal and fellow All-Star Russell Westbrook had outstanding seasons.
Unseld said he has spoke to both superstar players and likes what he heard.
“I had great conversations with both of those guys, and I felt like I was talking to the same person,” Unseld Jr., said.
“I say that because the message was clear: They want to be coached, they’re looking for accountability, they’re excited for this new opportunity. I think they both know offense is not the issue right now.
“We’ll see as we get into training camp and the preseason, there has to be carryover there.”
Unseld Jr., said both players also shared the desire to be a better defensive team. The Wizards were among the NBA’s defensive worst and that he “was encouraged by the desire of those two to improve at that end of the floor.”
Austin said his cousin did not attain the head coaching position because of his last name or the years as a Wizards assistant.
“I am so happy to see Wes get this opportunity,” Austin said.
“He put in the work for the past 20 years and he’s ready to take that next step. And to see him get his first head coaching job with a franchise that I’ve loved for the past 53 years makes it even more exciting. Uncle Wes would definitely be proud.”
Austin said he last saw Unseld during an early-season college tournament in Hawaii several years ago.
“I was broadcasting the games for SLU and Wes was there scouting for the Bullets. I got him on our halftime show and I was amazed by his knowledge. I just knew then he was destined to be a head coach in the NBA someday.”
Someday is now, and Unseld Jr., says he is up to the challenge.
“Becoming a head coach in the NBA is a goal that I have pursued my entire adult life and to have that dream realized by coming full circle back to Washington is truly special,” he said.
The Reid Roundup
St. louis native and Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal could be considering a trade request because he was not consulted in the hiring of Wes Unseld Jr. Fred Katz of The Atlantic reported Monday that Beal was frustrated when his top choice for the job, 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell, couldn’t land a second interview. Cassell was a Wizards assistant during Beal’s first two seasons…Bealhad known the late Cam Biedscheid since he was in high school. He responded to his shooting death on Twitter, writing “Wish my boy would have lived out his dream the way he planned! Sick world. RIP CAM.” As for social media speculation, Beal added, “Let that man Rest In Peace, all the extras is unnecessary!!! We know the story, but today ain’t the day for it!! …Mike Brey, Biedscheid’s former coach at Notre Dame, wrote on Twitter, “Our program mourns the loss of Cameron Biedscheid - a young man full of potential who was taken away at far too young of an age. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam’s family and friends and former teammates…St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty was scheduled to pitch in a rehab game for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, his first time facing live hitters since suffering an oblique tear on May 31…The NFL will play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before all games during the 2021-22 season. The song is recognized as the “Black National Anthem” and was written over 120 years ago by James Weldon Johnson.
