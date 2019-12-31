Fat chance on a year going by without sports craziness, but we can always hope for just that. In the meantime, here are some hopes and wishes for various players, teams, front offices and fans.
May the 2020-21 area high school athletic scene not be plagued by the violence, cheating, excuse-making and general chaos that sullied the outstanding efforts of so many young women and men the past 12 months.
May the St. Louis Cardinals not rest on last seasons' achievements, invest in the roster and return to the World Series.
May Dexter Fowler surprise us all and be a member of the 2020 National League All Star team.
May Tommy Pham help lead the San Diego Padres to the postseason now that he has been traded there by Tampa Bay. May he also receive another rousing ovation on his team's first visit to Busch Stadium,
May Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin somehow finish in the upper echelon of the SEC, go deep in its tournament and then reach the NCAA Tournament.
May the Missouri Tiger fan base stop blaming all wrongs at Mizzou on the player protest of three years. It's as tired as "The Ferguson" argument.
May new Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz ignore the blatant ignorance of many out-state fans and sign as many players as possible from the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas.
May Drinkwitz also be honest enough to mention to his bosses that playing in the SEC will never get any easier for Mizzou.
May coach Travis Ford and the SLU Billikens return to the NCAA Tournament - and make some noise this year.
May Ford be ready when it comes down to Xs and Os, not just his Jimmys and Joes.
May the Kansas Jayhawks be placed here for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament - and not play SLU or Mizzou.
May one of the black quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs lead their respective team to the Super Bowl. Good luck to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Mahomes III of the Kansas City Chiefs, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.
May Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy land one of the open NFL head coaching vacancies. He will reportedly interview for the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants this week.
May Colin Kaepernick find employment with an NFL team before the troubled Antonio Brown. Yeah, right.
May the ownership group of the St. Louis MLS expansion franchise not get mad at Gov. Mike Parsons for his self-serving back-stab in regard to $30 million, but instead get even.
May that same ownership group take note of the many racist incidents involving players of color in international soccer - and in the U.S., as well.
May St. Louis City Hall resist any suggestion that any public money in any form go to the MLS endeavor.
May the NHL comprise and publish a list of every player of color on an NHL roster - trust me I've searched for one.
May the St. Louis Blues not flip the script in 2020 and be one of the worst teams in the NHL the second half of this season.
May the Blues end all the "it was forever without winning the Stanley Cup" talk and win it again this year.
May the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL find some success in the dark, dingy Dome at America's Center downtown.
May St. Louis attract a major (or mid-major) boxing card in 2020. It's been a long time.
May the Washington Wizards truly throw in the towel and trade All-Star guard Bradley Beal to a playoff contender. (L.A. Lakers?)
May Jayson Tatum continue his outstanding season, avoid injury and make his first NBA Finals appearance.
May the NBA at least consider playing a preseason game here next fall.
May the misguided souls (including Tony La Russa) finally vote the very deserving Dave Parker into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
May the Electric Light Orchestra not skip St. Louis on its 2020 national tour for a third straight year. I saw them in Chicago in 2018.
May George Clinton, Parliament/Funkadelic, Bootsy Collins and the whole darn Mother Ship land in St. Louis one last time in 2020.
May everyone out there have a safe and prosperous new year!
