Beal slam dunks big-time snub as 2021 NBA All-Star Game starter
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal put the NBA on notice last year after he was left off the 2020 All-Star Game rosters.
Beal came back with a vengeance this season.
He was averaging a league-leading 32.9 points per game, with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists, following Monday’s 127-124 overtime win against the defending champion Lakers.
Those numbers landed the St. Louis area native a starting role in the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7.
“To go from being snubbed to starting this year, it’s a huge honor. I thank the fans,” Beal said during a video press conference.
Saying last year’s rejection “brought me back down to Earth,” Beal had something to prove.
“I kind of thought I was hot…and it was like, ‘Okay, no, you’re not.’ So, it just forced me to get back in the gym and really just shifted my mind-set,” Beal said.
The 2020 snub came after Beal had been selected as a reserve in 2018 and 2019, making this his third All-Star Game appearance.
Joining Beal as starters are Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.
Selected from the West Conference as All-Star Game starters are the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the L.A. Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Dallas’s Luka Doncic.
Durant and James are team captains, and they will draft the remaining starters and reserves to determine the game rosters.
Two for St. Louis
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum learned Tuesday that he will join Beal in Atlanta after being named an Eastern Conference All-Star Game reserve.
A local product, Tatum made his first All-Star appearance in 2020 and now will return.
He was having a dynamic season before he missed five games after contracting COVID-19. He still is not 100 percent.
“Just running up and down the court a few times, it’s easier to get out of breath or tired a lot faster,” he said last week.
While he admits to sometimes being winded, Tatum has posted career highs with 26 points per game, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also leads the Celtics with five double-doubles and eight 30-point games.
A win, a loss
I warned Deion Sanders in a 2020 column that dealing with HBCU administrations can be difficult.
During Jackson State’s 53-0 thrashing of NAIA member Edward Waters in Sanders’ debut game as head coach, someone stole some personal items from his office. They were later recovered.
Obviously, he was livid as he shared this embarrassing tale with the sports world.
Then, Jackson State released a statement that the incident was a “misunderstanding.”
Sanders doubled down, saying an assistant witnessed the theft AND that this was the second time he got robbed.
JSU then finally acknowledged some things were taken. Oh boy.
The Reid Roundup
Major League Soccer has named Sola Winley as its first executive vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. St. Louis’ expansion team will begin play in 2022… Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wants partygoers to skip this year’s game because of COVID-19. Many clubs, bars and restaurants are still planning events March 5-7. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City launched its "Negro Leagues 101" course on Feb. 13 – the same date as the 101st anniversary for the Negro Leagues. The museum is working with scholars and a Negro Leagues researcher to have the course certified for college credit by the end of 2021.
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.”
