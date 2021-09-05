I know what I want for my 61st birthday on Sept. 6. It’s a themed baseball cap create by local Black artist Brock Seals for the St. Louis Cardinals. It will be available to fans on Labor Day, Sept. 6 before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Cardinals will be celebrating African American Heritage Day, and Seals told FOX2 that he is “super honored and humbled” to have his wearable art featured as part of the occasion.
“This is huge for my career. The Cardinals collaborating with a local artist. It means everything for us to honor Black players from the present and past in any way we can,” he said.
Seals said his cap motif was inspired by Negro Leagues uniforms and caps, and he researched the looks of several teams. The top of the brim and the underside carry a “Seals’ twist” design, he explained.
“I think wearable art is necessary. People like to stand out. I’m for everyone who wants to stand out,” he said.
The cap will only be available to fans who have purchased a special Theme Ticket.
All Theme Ticket purchases include giveaway items. A separate voucher is included with the ticket. The voucher can be redeemed during the game’s distribution window for the Seals’ designed cap.
The cap will not be available unless a fan has the voucher with them. Exchanges for other sizes will not be available at distribution.
Once a ticket is purchased and voucher received, the caps will be available at the Budweiser Terrace Theme Tickets kiosk, across from Section 431, from 1:15 to 4 p.m.
Theme tickets at https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/tickets/specials/theme-tickets/african-american-heritage. Also, visit stlcardinals.com to find a purchase link.
A heritage celebration will also take place at the Budweiser Terrace before the game, featuring DJ Charlie Chan, a Seals’ art exhibit, and a performance by the Gentlemen of Vision.
Secret agents, man
While the NFL has made several statements in support of Black Lives Matter and supported causes backed by Black players over the past 18 months, several anonymous player agents recently told The Athletic that “nothing” has really been done to reduce racism throughout the league.
In the wake of the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video acknowledging the league’s mistakes.
“We, the National Football League, believe Black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country,” Goodell said in the video.
The NFL also pledged $250 million over ten years to tackle institutional racism.
“It's all bulls---,” said an agent.
“The NFL does not care. They just want everyone to believe they care. Same with player health. The same people are hiring the same people who will hire the same people.”
Another agent used the word “propaganda,” to describe the NFL’s actions.
“I think the NFL operates in a vacuum. Deal with the problem, spend money, move on. People forget,” an agent said.
The Reid Roundup
The Pirates honored the legacy of Negro League baseball in Pittsburgh by wearing Homestead Grays uniforms during their home game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 27. The Grays were a Negro National League franchise from 1929 to 1948 and featured catcher Josh Gibson, whose records are now officially part of Major League Baseball He is recognized as one of the best players of all time…Topps, the nation’s leading baseball card producer, has released a new, limited-edition series featuring Negro Leagues stars. “The cards celebrate the players and the impact they made on the world of professional baseball,” said Bob Kendrick, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president…Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted No. 1 in the NFL Network’s listing of Top 100 Players. He said he ranks the trophy he received only behind his Super Bowl Lombardi Trophy and his MVP recognition…While a shoulder ailment has sent Jack Flaherty to the injured list, Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez told MLB Network the righthander “has the stuff to be an ace pitcher for a long time for the Cardinals…In an appearance on In an appearance on NBC Sports’ “Race in America: Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly discussed hiring in the NCAA and his new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. “My defensive coordinator is Black, and he’s going to be the next head coach. This is not about color or race,” he said. Whether Kelly meant Freeman would be Notre Dame’s next coach remains to be seen.
