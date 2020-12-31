May St. Louis Cardinals fans learn to appreciate the brilliance of young ace Jack Flaherty and stop the constant attacks because he supports Black Lives Matter and other social causes.
May the Cardinals re-sign future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina in the very near future.
May Molina drop the Twitter quizzes, rants and other social media outbursts.
May the Cardinals consider a deal that brings Albert Pujols back to St. Louis in 2021.
May the Cardinals honor the late Dick Allen in 2021 and push for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame posthumously – even though he was here just one season.
May Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin keep his team in the Top 20 and earn an invite to the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament – and gain his guaranteed contract extension for doing so.
May Saint Louis University also be selected – and cross paths with Mizzou in an early round.
May Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz keep attracting top Black talent from the St. Louis area – and keep them out of trouble.
May Mizzou running back Larry Rountree III stand out in the upcoming Senior Bowl, be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and begin a successful NFL career.
May the St. Louis Blues continue the franchise's excellent minority outreach efforts that were forced to end by the pandemic after hosting the NHL All-Star Game last January.
May Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes III guide his team to the Super Bowl in Tampa – and face the Dallas Cowboys. (The Cowboys part could still happen, LOL.)
May Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and the elected, appointed and influential there back a new downtown baseball stadium for the Royals.
May Kirkwood High School basketball coach Jimmy McKinney build a winner and annual contender to advance to the state Final Four. (Yes, I went to Kirkwood.)
May Frank Viverito, president of the St. Louis Sports Commission, speak with Richard Chaifetz, the Chicago billionaire and SLU benefactor, about his interest in bringing the NBA to St. Louis.
May Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson include St. Louis in the re-vamped XFL as planning begins for the 2022 season.
May progress continue for St. Louis’ expansion MLS team and lead to a successful inaugural season in 2022.
May Washington Wizards teammates Bradley Beal and newly acquired Russell Westbrook find a way to win games together. Both have been outstanding, but the Wizards were 0-3.
