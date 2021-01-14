The college football season ended Monday night with Alabama thrashing Ohio State in the national title game. While it was a blowout, the biggest NCAA football loser this season was diversity.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports (TIDES) released its annual report card on Division 1 (FBS) athletic departments’ hiring in “positions of influence.” The overall grade is a disappointing D-plus. This includes an F in gender hiring. “The lack of representation of women in athletic director or president or chancellor positions has remained an issue within the arena of college sport,” Richard Lapchick, TIDES director, wrote in his executive summary.
“Although there were three more women athletic directors (a 2.3 percent increase) at FBS schools, the grade in this category remained an F.”
Men hold 118 of the 130 leadership positions at DI FBS schools.
The highest grade on the report card is a B-minus in racial hiring, an improvement from last year’s C.
“The total percentage of people of color in president or chancellor positions rose to an alltime high of 17.7 percent, thus slightly reducing the dominance of white people in these positions.” Lapchick explained.
But the overall minority and gender hiring picture, especially for head football coaches, remains bleak.
According to TIDES, Black men comprise just 10 percent of head coaches compared to 48.5 percent of football student-athletes.
Lapchick called it “a sad statement,” that 80.8 percent of chancellors and presidents, 83.1 percent of athletic directors, 82 percent of faculty athletic representatives and 80 percent of conference commissioners are white.
“The low grades recorded in 2020 reflect the lack of significant growth of diversity in FBS leadership and leads to the continued inequity in sport,” he wrote.
“The results again do not reflect the far more diverse composition of students and student-athletes at colleges and universities across the country. They do not even reflect the composition of the American people.”
White administrators held 327 of the 399 campus leadership positions reported in the study, a decrease from 84.3 percent in 2019 to 82 percent in 2020.
“Unfortunately, in college sports, specifically at the FBS institutions, the overrepresentation of white men has strongly influenced the lack of opportunities for women and people of color,” Lapchick wrote.
He also challenged institutions, “to mirror the diversity of their students and student-athletes in a way that is more equitable for all leadership positions.”
The entire report card and statistical information is at www.tidesport.org.
The Reid Roundup
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick announced Monday he will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Thursday. “The tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy…
Boston Celtics All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week (Jan. 4-10). Unfortunately, Tatum contracted COVID-19 and will remain in quarantine for at least another week…
Tatum greeted fellow St. Louisan Bradley Beal at midcourt after the Celtics beat the Washington Wizards last week. The result was a 48-hour quarantine for Beal. He returned to the Wizards lineup on Monday…
Retired Florida A&M head coach Rudy Hubbard will be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame this year. Hubbard, who was also Ohio State’s first black assistant coach, led the Rattlers to the 1978 Division I-AA title (FCS). It remains the only HBCU to win that crown…
A seventh NFL head coaching position suddenly opened on Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles fired Doug Pederson…
Jaylen Waddle, the Alabama receiver who broke his ankle earlier this year, returned for a few plays in Monday’s national championship game. Patrick Mahomes was one of several NFL players who took to Twitter to plead for head coach Nick Saban to take him out of the game. “Respect the heart. But you can’t let that man be out there!”
Alvin A. Reid is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook and a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS.
