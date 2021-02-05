Of the seven NFL head coaching positions available at the close of the 2020 season, just two minority candidates were hired.
But am I being fair when I write “just two?”
The New York Jets tabbed Robert Saleh, a Muslim with Lebanese immigrant parents, as their guy almost three weeks ago.
That left six openings, which dwindled to one over a fortnight. The NFL was staring at a diversity disaster.
Then, out of the proverbial blue, the Houston Texans hired 66-year-old Black first-time head coach David Culley.
That meant 28.5 percent of those treasured positions went to coaches of color. Five of 32 franchises now have a minority head coach. Saleh and Culley join Brian Flores (Miami), Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh) and the Washington Football Team’s Latino head coach Ron Rivera.
That is 15.63 percent. That does not sound too bad.
According to ESPN analysis, of 27 candidates interviewed for the seven jobs, 11 are minorities and 16 are white. Again, just two minority candidates were hired. That sounds terrible.
Also, about 70 percent of NFL players are Black. That makes that coaching percentage flat-out pitiful.
The San Diego Chargers fired Black head coach Anthony Lynn, but Culley and Saleh’s respective hiring mean the NFL has the same number of Black head coaches it had in 2020, and the number of minority coaches is up by one.
It is not much, but it is something.
After the hiring frenzy ended, Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II said, “We didn't make as much progress on the head-coaching side as we would have liked.”
The “Rooney Rules,” which were crafted to create increased interviews for minority head coaching and front office positions by Rooney’s father and previous Steelers owner, the late Dan Rooney, will continue to be tweaked and adjusted, according to Art Rooney.
"…I would say we did make some progress on the general manager side, which is encouraging. And then we will have to look on the coordinator side to see how much progress we make on that front,” Rooney added.
Of the seven GMs hired, two are black – Atlanta hired Terry Fontenot and the Detroit Lions picked Brad Holmes. They bring the NFL total to four Black GMs, including Cleveland's Andrew Berry and Miami's Chris Grier.
That is too low a total but, remember, Ozzie Newsome of the Baltimore Ravens was the NFL’s lone Black GM for many years.
Maybe the most intriguing question remaining after this round of hiring is; Why didn’t Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy secure a head coaching position?
“I was really hoping he would have an opportunity to take one of these jobs,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said during a Super Bowl media press conference.
“I think he’s great. I think he would be great for any number of teams that opened up and help them win football games and also develop men into men. I just think he's a great person."
Should the Chiefs secure a second Super Bowl title on Feb. 7, Bieniemy will be a sure thing for 2022 – one would think. If Mike McCarthy flounders like he did in his first year as Dallas Cowboys coach, Bieniemy could find himself in charge of the so-called “America’s Team.”
The Reid Roundup
Why is there little buzz about Mizzou’s Top 20 basketball team? Coach Cuonzo Martin’s color? More on this in next week’s SportsEye...Tampa Bay defensive coordinator and former Jets head coach Todd Bowles must slow down the Chief’s explosive offense in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs ripped his defense in a regular season game..Other Black coordinators to interview for head coaching jobs were Tampa OC Byron Leftwich, Buffalo DC Leslie Frazier and Cleveland DC Joe Woods…Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is the Lions new offensive coordinator…After being sacked, former Illini head coach Lovie Smith is returning to the NFL as Texans defensive coordinator.
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.”
