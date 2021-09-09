Vashon-Soldan matchup has prep football fans buzzing
Both teams are 2-0
The two most notable of several intriguing high school football matchups coming up this weekend is DeSmet visiting CBC in a Metro Catholic Conference showdown and East St. Louis traveling to Bellflower, California to play national powerhouse St. John Bosco.
There is an under-the-radar matchup slated for 4 p.m. Saturday that has folks very excited in the city. Vashon and Soldan will meet in an early-season Public High League showdown at Gateway STEM. It will be the second half of a PHL double-header with Roosevelt and host Gateway STEM meeting in the opening game at noon.
Both teams are 2-0 with victories over programs with strong reputations. Vashon has impressive respective wins over Webster Groves and Vianney. Soldan has defeated Vianney and McCluer in a pair of exciting high-scoring contests.
Vashon entered the season with high expectations under head coach William Franklin. The Wolverines have plenty of size and speed, and an exciting running back in Zach Smith, Jr. Smith had three touchdowns against Vianney, and the Wolverines’ defense has given up only seven points in two games.
Soldan has been somewhat of a surprise team. The Tigers tallied 42 points in each of their first two victories. Senior quarterback LaVonta Clerk has been racking up passing yards, while athletic 6’4” junior Steven Bonner has provided explosive plays from his wide receiver spot.
Standout Performers from Week 2
*Senior Jared Rhodes of Ladue rushed for 187 yards and scored five touchdowns in a victory over Hazelwood West.
*Senior Jalen Byrd of East St. Louis had nine tackles and a sack in a 32-17 victory over DeSmet, thus earning Most Valuable Player honors in the East St. Louis Classic.
*Junior Dashon Hudson of Francis Howell had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown in the Vikings’ victory over Fort Zumwalt North. In two games, Hudson has four interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns.
*Senior P.J. Behan of MICDS had 12 receptions for 272 yards and five touchdowns in the Rams’ 59-52 victory over Park Hills Central.
*Senior quarterback Duncan Cloniger of John Burroughs passed for 410 yards and six touchdowns in the Bombers’ 61-20 victory over Brentwood.
*Senior Jamarion Price of Hazelwood Central rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks’ victory over Pattonville.
*On Tap this Weekend
There are some excellent matchups coming up this weekend all over the St. Louis metro area.
DeSmet at CBC, 6 p.m. Friday – These excellent programs have battled for Metro Catholic Conference supremacy for the past few years.
East St. Louis at John Bosco, 9 p.m. Friday – The Flyers will take on one of the biggest non-conference challenges in its history when they face John Bosco, currently ranked No. 3 in the USA TODAY national rankings.
Hazelwood Central (2-0) at Eureka (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Duchesne (2-0) at Lutheran-St. Charles (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Parkway North (2-0) at Marquette (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Lift for Life (0-2) at John Burroughs (2-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
*Area Players on the Collegiate Scene
Several former prep standouts from the St. Louis area enjoyed outstanding performances during the first big weekend of college football.
*Former Lutheran North standout quarterback Aqeel Glass of Alabama A&M completed 28 of 49 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-41 victory over South Carolina State.
*Former Cardinal Ritter standout receiver Jameson Williams of Alabama had four receptions for 126 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown in a victory over Miami of Florida.
*Former Vianney standout running back Kyren Williams of Notre Dame had 125 yards of total offense and a touchdown in a 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State.
*Former Trinity Catholic standout Isaiah Williams of Illinois had eight receptions for 101 yards in a loss to Texas-San Antonio.
*Former Eureka standout running back Hassan Haskins of Michigan had 13 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Western Michigan.
