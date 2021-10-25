Officials for World Wide Technology Raceway keep racing to help youths at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center prepare to compete in a technology-driven economy.
Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of the raceway, paid a recent visit to the center to work with Kersee and future drivers on NASCAR simulated racing computers. Along with the fun of competition, Francois said the computers are part of WWTR’s effort to advance youths’ STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).
The raceway was granted a coveted NASCAR race date in June 2022, and World Tide Technology founder and CEO David Steward discussed the importance of STEM during the official announcement at the raceway.
“World Wide Technology and the Steward Family are grateful and privileged to play a role in bringing a NASCAR Cup Series race to St. Louis fans,” he said. “We are thrilled to welcome a new generation of fans to this exciting sport and to emphasize the importance of STEM education through racing.”
The racing campus received the Track Award during the 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity awards last year after partnering on a youth outreach program with the JJK Center, NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion and NASCAR Acceleration Nation.
“We’ve worked closely with Jackie Joyner-Kersee and the JJK Center to bring racing to her kids via STEM educational programs,” Francois said. “Our karting complex and related programs are designed to provide hands-on experience and the ability to compete at the grassroots level, with scholarship programs to further reduce barriers.”
World Wide Technology secured the long-term naming rights commitment rights, and the track’s name changed to World Wide Technology in April 2019. Steward’s firm also became the track’s official technology partner of the track and will use the venue to advance development programs for the company and its community outreach initiatives.
