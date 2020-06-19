Protests around the world speaking out against systemic racism and promoting racial equity have led to heightened awareness surrounding Juneteenth. The annual holiday commemorates the arrival of General Granger in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 to inform the last remaining enslaved Americans of their liberation. Companies, institutions as well as local and state governing bodies have come forward to recognize the holiday as a demonstration of solidarity with black people. This act has led to robust programming and events that support and honor the commemoration of the moment that has typically been exclusive to the African American community. Listed below are evens and programs that are taking place across the region to recognize Juneteenth 2020.
Friday, June 19, 9 a.m., University City Schools virtual Juneteenth Celebration. West African Dance, Hip Hop Dance, morning and afternoon story times, a presentation by EyeSeeMee bookstore, talks, trivia, yoga and more! For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/ucityschools.org/pershingjuneteenth2020
Friday, June 19, 10 a.m., The People’s Juneteenth Rally, St. John’s UCC – The Beloved Community, 4136 N. Grand. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/251013589513636/
Friday, June 19, 11 a.m., Nonprofit Community Development Sustainable Solutions Juneteenth Motorcade, 89th and State Street in East St. Louis. A flag raising ceremony will take place at noon at East St. Louis City Hall.
Friday, June 19, 1 p.m. Action St. Louis Juneteenth March for Justice, 11 N. 4th Street, for more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/315617182788713/
Friday, June 19, 1 p.m. HOT 104.1 and 95.5 the Lou Juneteenth Ride for Freedom, Schnucks parking lot at the corner of Union and Natural Bridge. For more information, visit https://hot1041stl.com/
Friday, June 19, 2 p.m., The People’s Juneteenth Reunion, Blank Space, 2847 Cherokee St.
Friday, June 19, 3:45 p.m., Juneteenth March for Black Lives, 660 S. Euclid. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2616266741971272/
Friday, June 19, 4 p.m., Juneteenth Racial Solidarity March, corner of Delmar and Hamilton Ave.
Friday, June 19 – Saturday, June 20, 4 p.m., Juneteenth Weekend Celebration, House of Soul, 1204 Washington Ave. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10163765432780321&set=a.10152427969590321&type=3&theater
Friday, June 19, 5 p.m., Expect Us Juneteenth Celebration, City Hall. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1138028533242425/
Friday, June 19, 5:30 p.m., Black Lives Matter Show of Solidarity in Tower Grove East, Compton and Pestalozzi. https://www.facebook.com/events/3002374863150723/
Friday, June 19, 6:30 p.m., University City Juneteenth Peace Rally, 6951 Olive Blvd. For more information, visit www.rememberthe400.com
Friday, June 19, 6:30 p.m., Juneteenth Jam virtual concert featuring Scooter Brown, Dhoruba, Katarra, Kong, Paige Alyssa and TreG. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1115409392163053/
Friday, June 19, 6:30 p.m., Juneteenth Rally and March presented by New Life in Christ Church, United Congregations of the Metro East and the O’Fallon, Illinois NAACP, O’Fallon, Ill. City Hall, 255 S Lincoln Ave, O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Friday, June 19, 7:30 p.m. Inaugural Mecca of Music Juneteenth Celebration, House of Soul, 1204 Washington Ave. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=House%20Of%20Soul%20St.%20Louis%20juneteenth&epa=SEARCH_BOX
Friday, June 19, 8 p.m., AfroSexyCool Juneteenth Edition, a virtual event, http://twitch.tv/ibejamesbiko
Sunday, June 21, 2 p.m., “A Tribute to Our Ancestors” Juneteenth Celebration, 4th Street at The Old Courthouse. For more information, visit www.stljuneteenth.com.
