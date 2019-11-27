We are down to the final two weeks of high school football in the state of Missouri. The Class 6 state championship will be up for grabs this weekend while the other five classes will have their semifinals games.
Here is the schedule for this weekend’s state playoff games with brief capsules of the games involving St. Louis area teams.
Class 6: DeSmet vs. Joplin, Saturday, 3 p.m.
These two undefeated powerhouse teams have been on a collision course for several weeks and they will finally meet for the state championship at the University of Missouri. The Spartans defeated Raymore-Peculiar 37-0 in the semifinals. DeSmet features a strong running game with a trio of talented backs in Rico Barfield, Dez Snider and Taj Butts. The Spartans also have a stout defense, led by its talented defensive line. That defense will be put to the test against a potent Joplin offensive unit that features 225-pound running back Isaiah Davis and senior wide receiver Zach Westmoreland. Joplin defeated Fort Zumwalt West 41-20 in the state semifinals last Saturday.
Class 5 (Semifinals)
Carthage (10-2) at Fort Zumwalt North (12-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Undefeated Fort Zumwalt North is making its third Final Four appearance in the last five years. The Panthers are led by its dynamic duo of senior quarterback Cairo Payne and running back/receiver Izaiah Hartrup. They both scored a touchdown in the Panthers’ come-from-behind victory over Chaminade in the state quarterfinals. Carthage is in the semifinals for the third consecutive year. Running back Tyler Mueller rushed for 288 yards and five touchdowns in Carthage’s 64-34 victory over Glendale in the quarterfinals.
Jackson (12-0) at Staley (10-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 4 (Semifinals)
Platte County (10-3) at St. Mary’s (11-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
The youthful St. Mary’s Dragons are on a tremendous run in getting to the state semifinals. They have big play people of offense in senior quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy and sophomore receiver Kevin Coleman. The star of last Friday night’s victory over Farmington in the quarterfinals was sophomore running back DeShawn Fuller, who rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
Ladue (12-1) at Webb City (12-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
These two powerhouse teams are meeting for the third consecutive year in the state playoffs. Webb City won the first match two seasons ago in the state championship game while Ladue returned the favor in the semifinals a year ago. This is the rubber match. Ladue has a potent offense, led by quarterback Henry McIntosh, running back Jared Rhodes and receivers Mason Player and Marizon Cosby. Webb City has a powerful offense led by senior Terrell Kabala, who rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-24 victory over Camdenton in the state quarterfinals.
Class 3 (Semifinals)
Trinity (10-3) at Cassville (11-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
The defending state champion Titans stayed alive with a dominating 26-0 victory over Lutheran St. Charles in the quarterfinals. The defense was strong as Montez Poynter and Darion Smith combined for six sacks. Freshman quarterback Chris Cotton had a big game with 265 yards passing and two touchdowns. Cassville advanced by defeated No. 1 Blair Oaks on the road. Running back Bowen Petty rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.
Odessa (13-0) at Kennett (13-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 2 (Semifinals)
Lathrop (13-0) at Lutheran North (12-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
A tremendous matchup of undefeated teams, Lutheran North defeated Scott City 57-8 in the quarterfinals. The Crusaders are led by two-way standout Antonio Doyle, big-play offensive threats Jordan Smith and Alli Wells and defensive stalwarts Travion Ford and Itavyion Brown. Lathrop has won 27 of its last 28 games and played for the state title a year ago. They are led by senior quarterback Blake Gordon and running back Tyler Paul, who had four touchdowns in a victory over Summit Christian in the state quarterfinals.
Clark County (12-1) at Ava (13-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
