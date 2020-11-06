WHEN: Saturday, November 7th, 10am-2pm
WHERE: Pacific Eagles Social Room- Parking Lot, 707 W Congress St, Pacific, MO 63069
WHAT: Meramec Valley NEA in partnership with CareSTL Health will offer free drive through COVID-19 testing for community members. The testing is open to all members of the community. In partnership with CareSTL.
Meramec Valley educators concerned with the spread of COVID-19 in their community in an effort to protect the safety of students and educators are partnering with CaresSTL to host free drive thru COVID-19 testing.
PHOTO AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES
Testing - Technicians administering the test to community members
Teachers - Teachers volunteering in support of the event and logistics
Union leaders and community members - Meramec Valley Teacher and union president Garret Andreasen. Event volunteer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.