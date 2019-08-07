Trimiel C. Cole

Trimiel C. Cole was selected as one of 35 Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year for 2020 by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. She teaches mathematics at Northview Elementary School in the Jennings  School District. Committees comprised of education peers and key stakeholders for each Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) in Missouri selected the 2020 Regional Teachers of the Year. She is now eligible to be named the 2020 Missouri Teacher of the Year.

