Sunday afternoon, a horse-drawn hearse carrying the late U.S. Representative John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in remembrance of his life and legacy.
Lewis passed away last week, several months after announcing his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.
During the ceremony, the hearse carriage retraced the route Lewis made alongside Civil Rights activists in Selma Alabama 55 years ago. The event would become known as “Bloody Sunday,” because of the abuse Lewis and other demonstrators suffered at the hands of Alabama State Troopers as they attempted to march for voting rights in the south in 1965.
The horse and carriage carried Lewis through Selma from Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where the 1965 march began.
Crowds gathered throughout downtown Selma to get a glimpse of the precession.
As the wagon approached the bridge, members of the crowd shouted, “Thank you, John Lewis!” and “Good trouble” - the phrase Lewis used to describe his life’s work to ensure equal rights for all people.
His family members placed flowers at the exact spot where Lewis was beaten about the head and severely injured by Alabama law enforcement.
After making the trip across the bridge, an honor guard lifted Lewis’ coffin into an automobile hearse.
Alabama State Troopers, the same branch of law enforcement that beat him so viciously 55 years before during “Bloody Sunday,” saluted Lewis’ casket as it was transferred from the carriage to the automobile hearse.
Sunday’s gesture was one of several events set to honor his memory. They began in his native Troy, Alabama. He will lie in state at the US Capitol next week before his private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church – which was once pastored by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis’ friend and mentor in the Civil Rights Movement.
Information from CNN.com, Al Jazeera and AL.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.