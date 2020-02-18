Webster University is hosting its 5th annual Diversity & Inclusion Conference from February 24-27. There is no cost to attend and all are welcome.
The conference, themed “From Conversation to Action,” will feature nationally renowned speakers, lectures and panel discussions designed to share experiences, research and emerging trends around diversity, equity inclusion. Kicking off the conference on Monday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m., is Sam White, a leading influencer, who is globally connected. He will discuss “What Does Allyship Actually Look Like?”. The keynote will be delivered Wednesday, February 26 at 9:00 a.m. by Michele Norris, a Peabody Award-winning journalist and founder of the Race Card Project.
Additional nationally known speakers include Shelly Tochluk, educator and author of Witnessing Whiteness,” and St. Louis’ own Aisha Sultan, syndicated columnist and independent filmmaker. Ms. Sultan, an alumna of Webster, will be recognized with the “Champion for All” award for her work about race relations from the perspective of a Muslim mother.
“Diversity. Equity. Inclusion. These three words are increasingly part of everyday conversations. At Webster University, they are core values and the foundation on which the university was built,” said Vincent Flewellen, Chief Diversity Officer at Webster. “The Diversity & Inclusion Conference shines a light on society’s most pressing issues to help turn conversations about diversity into action.”
Webster University has its own unique progression toward inclusion. Founded in 1915 as Loretto College, it was the first senior Catholic college for women in Missouri. The first male students were not enrolled until 1962.
Flewellen shared the university diversified by race before gender, enrolling its first two African American students, Janet Irene Thomas and Jeannette Mae Jackson in 1944 and 1948, respectively. To date, Webster has the largest number of African Americans graduating with MBAs among all private and public non-profit universities in the country. Since 1950, Webster University has graduated more than 41,000 African Americans, earning nearly 47,500 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees.
The annual forum has educated its attendees on creating diverse, equitable and inclusive communities across the globe since its first summit five years ago.
“Webster is a global educational institution with a diverse student population that reflects the environment in which we now live, work and learn,” added Flewellen. “Our hope, is that through this conference, we can strategically identify real paths to embrace our human differences and build on everything we share in common.”
For more information on the conference and to register, visit http://www.webster.edu/conversations/
