Xavier Usanga, 7, became the latest child casualty of gun violence when he was hit by a stray bullet while playing on N. 14th Street Monday afternoon.
At a news conference regarding the fatal shooting, the latest child victim of gun violence, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden couldn’t hold back his emotions.
"This little kid was supposed to start school this week, and it’s not right,” Hayden said with tears in his eyes.
An 18-year-old was also injured in the shooting. Usanga is the 11th child this summer to die as a result of gun violence.
“I’m sick & outraged,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said via Twitter. “Yesterday 7 yr old was shot & killed while playing outside at 5pm. WHO does this! Who shoots towards a child- a 2nd grader. Many shots fired. Incomprehensible!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.