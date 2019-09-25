Several talented young athletes from the St. Louis area made their intentions known last week by giving verbal commitments to major colleges.
East St. Louis Senior High two-way football standout Antonio Johnson gave a verbal commitment to Texas A&M. The 6’3” 190-pound Johnson is rated one of the top safeties in the Midwest region. He is among the Flyers’ leading tacklers this season with 35 after four games. On offense, he has seven receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.
Trinity Catholic boys’ basketball standout Ryan Kalkbrenner gave a verbal pledge to Creighton earlier this week. The 7’0” senior chose Creighton over Purdue and Stanford. He is one of the top shot-blocker in the country. As a junior, Kalkbrenner averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks to lead the Titans to a 25-4 record and a berth in the Class 3 state quarterfinals.
During the summer grassroots season, Kalkbrenner played with Mac Irvin Fire and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Nike EYBL, which is the top grassroots circuit in the country.
Another Trinity Catholic basketball player headed to the Division I ranks is point guard Rashad Weekly-McDaniels, who is headed to Central Michigan. The 6’0” Weekly-McDaniels averaged 10 points a game last season for the Titans.
Vashon High basketball standout Phillip Russell gave a verbal commitment to Southeast Missouri State. The 6’0” Russell averaged 13 points a game in helping the Wolverines to the Class 3 state championship. Russell averaged 17 points a game during the Wolverines run to the state championship last season.
Girls’ basketball standout Jayla Kelly of Parkway Central will be headed to the University of Missouri. The 6’3” Kelly led Colts to the Final Four of the Class 5 state tournament for the first time in the school’s history. As a junior, Kelly averaged 12 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.9 blocks in leading Parkway Central to a third-place finish in the state tournament.
Angela Lewis Basketball Clinic
Former Saint Louis University basketball standout, author and motivational speaker Angie Lewis will be presenting a Post and Perimeter Clinic, which will be held at Lift for Life Academy (1811 S. Broadway) on Sunday, October 20 from 1-4 p.m. Players can learn a variety of skills in the post and on the perimeter, plus Lewis will also give a presentation about college recruiting. The cost of the clinic is $30. For more information, contact Lewis at (314) 598-7870 or via email at info@angelalewis.com.
