Data released today (September 8) by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 33 yesterday to 28 today.
The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 36 yesterday to 35 today.
The seven-day moving average of overall hospitalizations decreased – from 288 yesterday to 284 today.
Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 276 yesterday to 286 today.
Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased 113 yesterday to 81 today.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same today at 78.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 53 yesterday to 51 today.
Across the system hospitals, 27 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,453.
The Task Force reports Monday’s hospital admissions number was adjusted due to a delay in test results. It was adjusted from 32 admissions to 33 admissions, which did not change the seven-day rolling average. All other data from the Labor Day holiday has been confirmed and did not change.
The data comes from combined figures from the four major health systems that comprise the Pandemic Task Force, BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
