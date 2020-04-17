St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has asked St. Louis County Council members to approve $7 million for the Department of Public Health for COVID-19 response — funds that will be focused on providing testing supplies and healthcare to the county’s most vulnerable population.
“The fact is not enough people are getting tested,” Page said. “There is a nationwide shortage of tests. These additional tests will go to where the need is greatest. We know that this crisis is hitting hardest African Americans. And if you look at the ZIP code maps, you see where the largest number of cases are popping up.”
The areas hardest-hit are the parts of North St. Louis County that have the highest African-American populations, according to county data.
Page expects that the $7 million will be reimbursed by the $175 million that the county will receive as part of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. The federal monies can only be used on pandemic response.
Page has also asked the council to approve the establishment of a special fund to receive the federal dollars and the creation of a web portal, so the public can watch where the funds are being distributed.
If Page doesn’t receive full support from the council at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, he said it will cause a delay in the health department’s ability to order testing supplies.
“It is an extraordinarily competitive process,” Page said, regarding obtaining testing supplies.
The council will need to unanimously support the measures to get it done on Tuesday, or they will have to wait a week and vote on party lines. It’s unclear whether or not the Republican council members will be supportive.
“So far, my Trump-following colleagues aren't sold,” said Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, who chairs the council. “I think they fundamentally don't understand the gravity of this public health emergency, nor the desperate need to get testing to the community, especially to our black residents.”
She added testing is one of the most critical factors to being able to save people lives, then reopen the economy.
The funds will also go to buying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for vulnerable populations in senior living and nursing homes, Page said.
Page stated in a April 13 letter to the council that the funds will allow the health department to provide treatment and disease management support to underserved county residents, many of whom lack access to primary critical care.
The health department “has taken many steps to provide dedicated services to high-risk and most vulnerable populations,” he stated. “While we hope these efforts have helped slow the spread of COVID-19, there is and will continue to be an increased need among vulnerable populations for critical healthcare services provided by” the health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.