St. Louis County wants faster reporting on COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – and wants people who have tested positive to obey quarantine orders.
The county Department of Public Health issued a Rapid Notification Order on Thursday, April 2 requiring “the immediate receipt of test results for COVID-19, the immediate notification of hospitalizations of individuals testing positive for COVID-19, and the immediate notification of deaths caused by COVID-19.”
The order, signed by Dr. Emily Doucette, acting health director, applies to labs, hospitals and healthcare providers.
If both positive and negative results are being reported in a systematic fashion, the health department will eventually be able to report the number of tests being administered with confidence.
The further also points at a criminal penalty for those who violate a public health order like a quarantine order.
The order states that any person who leaves any “quarantined house or place without the consent of the health officer having jurisdiction, or who evades or breaks quarantine or knowingly conceals a case of contagious, infectious, or communicable disease, or who removes, destroys, obstructs from view, or tears down any quarantine card, cloth or notice by the attending physician or by the health officer, or by direction of the proper health officer, shall be deemed guilty of a class A misdemeanor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.