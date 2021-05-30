The Department of Corrections lists 91 active cases among incarcerated people
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Corrections has implemented mitigation efforts and begun administering thousands of vaccines.
But people incarcerated in Missouri and advocates for incarcerated people say more can be done to ensure safety, like the enforcement of masking and the early release of those eligible for parole. Officials say it isn’t so easy.
LeVar Aikens is incarcerated at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. When COVID-19 first hit the facility last spring, he said incarcerated people who tested positive weren’t being properly quarantined.
“I’m in (cell) 207. The guys in 206 and 208 tested positive for COVID,” Aikens said. “They put our wing on quarantine, so we just weren’t allowed to leave the wing. But the positive guys stayed in the wing with us for a week or two weeks.”
Last summer, Aikens tested positive for COVID-19. He had preexisting health conditions, like sleep apnea and chronic back pain. Though now fully vaccinated, he said he’s experiencing long-term side effects like brain fog, fatigue and trouble breathing.
Aikens said he feels powerless. “There’s nothing I can do to protect myself.”
After he was diagnosed, Aikens married his wife, Adrienne, last September. They were separated by glass for the ceremony.
“It was disappointing, because him and I were hoping that it wouldn’t have been behind the glass,” Adrienne Aikens said. “But, I mean either way it was special.”
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Corrections has implemented mitigation efforts and begun administering thousands of vaccines.
But people incarcerated in Missouri and advocates for incarcerated people say more can be done to ensure safety, like the enforcement of masking and the early release of those eligible for parole. Officials say it isn’t so easy.
Aikens said he feels powerless. “There’s nothing I can do to protect myself.”
Aikens said he is parole eligible in June, but he likely won’t get a hearing until December or January 2022. He was 16 when he was charged with first-degree murder in his mother’s death, a charge he’s denied.
Records show Aikens defended himself and was certified to stand trial as an adult. He was sentenced to life without parole in 1996; in 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled life without parole for juveniles is cruel and unusual punishment.
“There is no humanity in here,” Aikens said. “And so it’s extremely difficult to try to hold on to who you are and not lose that goodness that’s inside of you.”
Adrienne Aikens said once her husband is released, the two plan to open a wellness center that will promote both physical and mental healing. While incarcerated, LeVar Aikens has earned a certificate as a personal trainer.
“We’re basically, at this point, just praying everything goes smoothly at the parole hearing,” Adrienne Aikens said. “So that he can be released and we can be united as a family.”
Safety guidelines ignored
Kerri Fowler worked as an officer in the Moberly Correctional Center for six months last year, from January until June. She said the facility’s handling of COVID-19 was part of why she resigned.
Growing up in a family of law enforcement, Fowler said her “expectations were that correctional officers acted in a professional manner.”
But that wasn’t her experience at Moberly.
“I didn’t see where there was a consistent, safe plan,” she said. “They make it look good on paper, I can tell you that, but what’s on paper is not what’s happening.”
When she was exposed to a suspected COVID-19 case, Fowler said she was told to keep working and placed on yard duty. Throughout that shift, Fowler said she was uncomfortable and decided to stay home for two days until the COVID-19 test results came in.
LeVar Aikens has used Missouri Prison Reform to raise some of his concerns. He blames staff at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Facility for exposing him to the virus.
Last October, he filed a lawsuit in the St. Francois County Court against the staff at his facility. He outlines 25 allegations, including that staff refused to wear masks.
Aikens said sometimes, when incarcerated people raise concerns about the lack of mask wearing, they’re punished.
“There’s people who have said to the guard like, ‘Hey, put on a mask,’ and they’ve been written up and put in the hole,” Aikens said, referring to solitary confinement. “No one’s trying to be disrespectful, we’re just trying to be safe. We don’t have any other way to protect ourselves.”
COVID and Corrections
The Missouri Department of Corrections reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 23, 2020, with an incarcerated person at Western Missouri Correctional Center.
Since then, there have been nearly 8,000 COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths among incarcerated people and staff, according to the department’s website.
As of May 24, the department of corrections site showed 91 active cases among incarcerated people.
The department’s COVID-19 safety measures are outlined on its website. On March 12 last year, all regular family and friends visits were suspended. By April, viral containment plans had been developed for each facility. Last December, the department began implementing three “COVID-Killing Technologies” in its facilities. These include air purifying devices, disinfectant sprayers and wastewater monitoring.
Vaccines are now being distributed department-wide, and more than 12,200 of the roughly 23,000 people incarcerated in Missouri state prisons have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Staff are not required to get vaccinations and that data is not readily available.
According to an April report from The New York Times, the rate of COVID-19 infections in Missouri prisons is lower than in most states.
Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said in an email that after installing air purifying devices and disinfectant sprayers in December, “the number of active COVID-19 cases immediately dropped by more than 85 percent.
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.