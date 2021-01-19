City of St. Louis, St. Louis and St. Charles counties prepare
Area counties and the City of St. Louis have begun pre-registering people who want to receive the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available to them, as more doses are being made available in Missouri.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page urges honesty from persons signing up to get a COVID-19 vaccine. At his Monday morning news briefing, Page said that’s honesty about where you work, your age and health status to jump ahead of others who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus that caused the ongoing pandemic.
“More than 172,000 people have pre-registered through St. Louis County’s Department of Public Health to be notified when it is their turn, based on eligibility,” Page said.
“We urge people to be honest when pre-registering, and think about those you could be bumping from line. The state outlined its tier system last week, and we are adhering to that system.”
Page said for the system to work correctly and get the COVID vaccine to those who need it the most, everyone to be honest about their demographics and their employment, which is information used to determine what phase or tier pre-registrants belong.
“We’ve seen some instances where those who say they are health care workers are not; others have brought spouses or other family members along who are not eligible for the vaccine,” Page said.
“We have had high school students show up for appointments, who misrepresented who they were on the form. This has not been a huge problem, but as the availability of the vaccine increases, those showing up who should not be in line will ultimately slow down the process, elevate tensions and deprive the vaccine to our most vulnerable, and those who are most likely to have severe outcomes if infected by the virus.”
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thur. Jan. 14, activated the first of three vaccination tiers in Phase 1B of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. A news release from his office said federal partners plan to significantly increase vaccine supply this week.
Phase 1B, Tier 1 prioritizes first responders, emergency services and public health “administrators and staff at federal, state, or local public health agencies and other health care workers who carry out functions necessary to the operation of the state’s health care infrastructure that were not included in 1A.”
The state activated Phase 1B, Tier 2 on Monday, Jan. 18. This phase prioritizes individuals at high risk for severe illness, “including individuals aged 65 and older and any adult with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, or intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome, heart conditions, a weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, or Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.”
“We recognize and appreciate that there are a variety of individuals on the frontlines who have a greater risk of exposure each day they go to work,” Parson said.
“We are grateful for the tireless and selfless efforts of our health care providers and first responders who risk their own safety to protect the health and well-being of Missourians.”
Although initial tiers within Phase 1B are being activated, the state says there are currently not enough vaccines for everyone included in these groups. As additional supplies arrive, this activation will allow for the greatest vaccine coverage where it is most needed.
Missourians began receiving their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in December. More than 160,000 individuals have received an initial dose, and more than 22,000 have now been fully vaccinated with the 2-dose series. Vaccine supply continues to be the rate-limiting factor for vaccine administration throughout the state.
“We know one of the most common questions among Missourians right now is when it will be their turn to be vaccinated, and we are greatly encouraged by the interest in the vaccines from the public,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“Each day, our team is monitoring the amount of vaccine available and making sure it is distributed so that people can receive the vaccine as quickly as possible. We are so thankful to our hundreds of clinical partners throughout the state who are making that happen.”
The state says individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1 should work through their employer and/or association to obtain the vaccine. Individuals in Phase 1B - Tier 2 should contact their local pharmacy or health care provider or visit MOStopsCovid.com to learn when vaccines may be available and how to receive them.
St. Louis County pre registration
St. Louis County began the week of Jan. 4 pre-registering individuals who will be contacted when the vaccine is available for them. The county pre-registration form asks for your name, address, phone number and email address. It asks your age, if and where you work, and a few health questions that will assist the county health department determine which vaccination category best fits.
In St. Louis County, people may pre-register online at http://ow.ly/zJGN50D1yu7, or at https://stlcorona.com/covid19-vaccines/.
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hospital systems are offering COVID-19 vaccine preregistration.
BJC Healthcare preregistration is at https://www.bjc.org/coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines. When their eligibility window opens, patients will be invited to make an appointment to get the vaccine.
SSMHealth is using its MyChart system to preregister patients for the COVID-19 vaccine. Register with MyChart at www.mychart.ssmhc.com. SSMHealth will email patients when it is time to register for a vaccination appointment.
Mercy patients can go to mercy.net/MOVaccine to confirm eligibility and to register.
St. Luke’s Hospital patients may go to lukesvaccine.com to sign up and make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.
City of St. Louis pre-registration
The City of St. Louis Department of Public Health is asking residents to sign up for updates about the COVID-19 vaccine, as it had not yet received any doses as of Jan. 13. Those who sign up to receive notifications will be updated on the status of vaccine availability and its phased distribution.
“The vaccine survey that we created will help get distribution updates and other vaccine information to residents directly, and as soon as possible,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.
“A direct link to residents will be critical to sharing rapidly-changing and evolving information related to vaccine distribution in a timely manner.”
To complete the survey, please visit the COVID-19 Vaccination Information website at https://bit.ly/3icTx2t.
Residents may also text “STLCOVID” to 888777 for text notifications on vaccine updates from the City of St. Louis.
Visit www.stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/ for more information about the coronavirus and the vaccine or email CityVaccine@stlouis-mo.gov for assistance.
St. Charles County vaccine registration
For information on COVID-19 vaccine information, eligibility and registration, visit https://www.sccmo.org/2162/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information. The red registration button is at the bottom of the page.
