Carla Harris sent her 15-year-old daughter to stay with a family member in St. Louis County several weeks ago. Harris is a certified nurse assistant and patient care technician who works in a St. Louis-area hospital. Her husband works in a nursing facility.
Like many African Americans with pre-existing health conditions, they worry that they're vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has disproportionately hit Black communities in the region. She lives with diabetes and takes medication for heart palpitations, and he has bronchitis. Harris said they know quite a few people who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.
“I had a friend, you know, she just lost her daughter, she tested positive,” Harris said. “Then she tested again negative, and they said she was clear, and then she had an asthma attack one day and come to find out she was positive for the COVID, still.”
The coronavirus has disproportionately affected African Americans in the St. Louis area and around the country due to health and economic disparities and inequity.
Harris and her husband live in north St. Louis. They’re worried because they know that African Americans make up more than 60 percent of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the city and about 70% of coronavirus deaths. They go to work every day fearful they could catch the virus.
“No one wants to quit their job, you know, these patients do have to be taken care of, regardless of what's going on, somebody's got to take care of them,” Harris said. “But at the same time, it's like you're playing Russian roulette with your own life.”
Inequality and discrimination have made black people sick, said Rob Gatter, a St. Louis University School of Law professor who teaches at the school's center for health law.
“It’s poverty, it’s underlying poor health,” Gatter said. “It’s living in a ZIP code that’s a bit of a desert when it comes to transportation to get to health care services or to get to good food, to get to a safe neighborhood where you could possibly exercise.”
Data from the National Institutes of Health indicate African Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to develop Type 2 diabetes. Black people are three times as likely to die from asthma-related causes as white people, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Gwenetta Dickerson lost her job in April. She was diagnosed with sickle cell disease five years ago. The disease disproportionately affects African Americans.
“They still want their rent on the first and after the fifth it’s late, so they don't really care that COVID is happening,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson was diagnosed with the sickle cell trait at birth but learned she had the sickle cell disease five years ago. The disease, which affects many African Americans, creates abnormally shaped red blood cells in the body. That can lead to anemia and stroke, but it also damages the spleen, which can lead to a weakened immune system.
With that in mind, Dickerson said as the region begins to restart, she’ll have to stay home.
“My antibodies aren't as prone to fight like the healthy human, you know what I mean?” Dickerson asked. “So, with just a common cold, here comes pneumonia, which it turns into for me, or something worse.”
Health officials point to how much the region needs to ensure that African Americans receive quality health care. Dr. Fred Echols, St. Louis health director, said after the crisis, leaders must address those issues.
“Heart disease, diabetes, asthma will continue to have a greater impact on these disenfranchised populations more so than others,” Echols said. “As we move forward, it’s really important for us to have the right people around the table but also engage them in a way that gives them a charge to address a lot of these issues.”
While officials consider how to put the region back on track, Harris and others who live with caution say they have to be extra careful.
Follow Chad on Twitter: @iamcdavis
Republished with permission of St. Louis Public Radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.