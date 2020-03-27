The East Side Health District has been notified of its first two positive COVID-19 cases in St. Clair County. The female patient in her twenties and the mail patient in his forties both have underlying medical conditions. No additional patient information will be released due to privacy laws.
The East Side Health District comprises approximately 60,000 residents of St. Clair County who reside in four townships – East St. Louis, Canteen, Centreville and Stites. As of Friday, March 27, it has reported only two negative, two positive and four pending patient results.
The East Side Health District said its officials are working with local and state officials, including the St. Clair County Health Department, to investigate all possible exposures to COVID-19 in accordance with state and federal guidelines and to help stop its community spread.
“It is imperative that the Stay at Home order continue to be enforced,” officials stated. “Stay at home, remember social distancing (six feet) if you have to go out, wash your hands at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, and clean all surfaces and door knobs, tables, anything that is being touched by more than one person, with at least bleach and water. This virus does not discriminate – young, old, black, white – it does not care.”
St. Clair County reports a daily Facebook Live COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/stclaircoilema/.
Contact the East Side Health District, 650 N. 20TH Street in East St. Louis, at 618-271-8722 or http://www.eastsidehealthdistrict.org.
For State of Illinois updates, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/coronavirus/Pages/default.aspx or call 1-800-889-3931.
For CDC COVID-19 updates, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
