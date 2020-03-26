The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19, it reminded the public on Saturday, March 21.
However, the agency is beginning to see unauthorized fraudulent test kits that are being marketed to test for COVID-19 in the home.
“We have already identified and issued warning letters to companies found selling and promoting fraudulent items, and we expect additional such actions will be forthcoming,” the FDA stated.
“Additionally, we are stepping up enforcement at ports of entry, including International Mail Facilities, to ensure these fraudulent products that originate outside the country do not enter through our borders.”
Fraudulent health claims, tests, and products can pose serious health risks, the FDA noted, as they may keep some patients from seeking care or delay necessary medical treatment.
If you are aware of fraudulent test kits for COVID-19, please report them to the FDA at 2019-nCoV-FDA-IMG-Operations-Fraudulent-Products@fda.hhs.gov.
The FDA reminds consumers to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and speak to your medical provider if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Your medical provider will advise you about whether you should get tested and the process for being tested with an appropriate test.
The CDC guidelines are at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
