The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 715 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Thursday, April 2, including 16 additional deaths.
The deaths were in:
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie, and Piatt counties are now reporting cases.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, in 61 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
