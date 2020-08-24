In Metro East and southern Illinois counties, additional restrictions went into effect on August 18 due to rising COVID-19 cases. The mitigations were out in place by the governor’s Executive Order in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health to combat a COVID-19 resurgence and to prevent uncontrollable spread.
Numbers of positive coronavirus cases are equaling or surpassing an 8% threshold in Region 4 in Illinois, which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters at his August 19 briefing that after the state opened up more, the number of coronavirus cases sprang up in some areas, and now they are trying “a more scalpel-like approach to make sure they are providing mitigations within regions.”
“We were very specific about Region 4, where there are specific kinds of problems,” Pritzker said. “They are across the river from St. Louis – everybody that lives on our side of the border and on that side of the border, they go across the bridge a lot, and we had to work in coordination with St. Louis to make sure what we were doing was effective.”
The changes affect bars, restaurants, meetings, social events and other gatherings. That means an 11 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants. Customers must be seated at tables spaced at least six feet apart, and indoor tables are limited to groups of no more than six people. Bar stools are removed, and ordering, seating and congregating at bars are not allowed. Customers waiting to be seated must wait off the premises and cannot congregate in groups larger than their dining party. There is no standing, congregating or dancing on those premises.
Additionally, each party must have a reservation, even if it is made on-site, so that the restaurant or bar has contact information to reach every party for potential contact tracing.
Region 4 mitigation for meetings, social events, and group gatherings includes gaming, casinos and all workplaces. Meetings and social events are limited to the less of 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity. Attendance lists must be kept for contact tracing and party buses are not permitted. Gaming venues and casinos are limited to 25% capacity and they must close and stop operating gaming terminals at 11 p.m.
For the workplace, businesses and establishments must institute remote work for high risk individuals and shall evaluate whether additional workers can work from home. The executive order encourages remote work for as many as possible.
This new order supplements the Community Revitalization Order, which remains in effect, including requirements for social distancing and wearing face coverings.
