Help remains available for Spire’s limited income customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 2,100 already receiving assistance with their natural gas bills.
Through its relief efforts, Spire is offering a one-time bill credit to assist active Missouri residential customers with household incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Since a July 18 expansion of the program was approved by the Missouri Public Service commission, Spire has seen a 49% increase in those receiving assistance. The funding will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds are exhausted.
“We encourage people who need help to contact us,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri. “As an energy provider, we are committed to finding ways to help our customers maintain access to safe, reliable natural gas – especially during the pandemic when help is needed for many.”
In addition, Spire is providing $200 in assistance to small business customers who qualify. To apply for energy assistance or to learn more about what Spire is doing to help customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, visit SpireEnergy.com/relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.