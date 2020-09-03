September 3 data released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force show an increase in new hospital admissions (data lagged two days), from 41 yesterday to 42 today.
The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 40 today.
The seven-day moving average of overall hospitalizations decreased by one, from 305 yesterday to 304 today.
Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 290 yesterday to 295 today.
Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations remained the same at 107 today.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased from 79 yesterday to 82 today.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from 44 yesterday to 47 today.
The data comes from combined figures from the four major health systems that comprise the Pandemic Task Force, BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
Across the system hospitals, 42 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,273.
