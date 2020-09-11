Data released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 29 yesterday to 28 today.
The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 34 yesterday to 32 today.
The seven-day moving average of overall hospitalizations decreased – from 279 yesterday to 274 today.
Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 261 yesterday to 267 today.
Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 96 yesterday to 105 today.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 81 yesterday to 79 today.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 53 yesterday to 49 today.
The data comes from combined figures from the four major health systems that comprise the Pandemic Task Force, BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
Across the four system hospitals, 47 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,587.
