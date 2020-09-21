The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released hospitalization data for September 21, representing combined figures from (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 26 yesterday to 22 today.
The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 32 yesterday to 31 today.
The seven-day moving average of overall hospitalizations decreased from 262 yesterday to 261 today.
Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 260 yesterday to 267 today.
Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 93 yesterday to 95 today.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased from 70 yesterday to 71 today.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased from 43 yesterday to 40 today.
Across the system hospitals, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,947.
