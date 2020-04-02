Since Stay at Home orders went in effect in St. Louis city and county on March 23, there has been much public discussion of which businesses are and deserve to be classified as “essential” and allowed to remain open, which businesses appear to remain open in violation of the orders, and what authorities are doing to enforce compliance.
St. Louis County began to address this situation on Thursday, April 2 when it mailed letters to about 50 businesses in the county that have continued to operate despite a public health order to close warning them to shut their doors.
The types of businesses in violation of the order, according to the county, include nail salons, bookstores, craft stores, gyms, dine-in restaurants, beauty supply stores, bars and tanning salons. None are considered essential businesses under the public health Stay at Home order.
As for teeth to the enforcement effort, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said those that do not comply risk losing their designation as a business in good standing and access to potential grants from the CARES Act, the $2 trillion relief package approved by Congress.
Those who continue to operate also could be charged with a misdemeanor or the county could seek a temporary restraining order to force the business to close, though the county stopped short of threatening to file such an order in a sample letter provided to media (with redactions). The letter does point out the penalty for conviction of the misdemeanor could run as high as a $2000 fine or a year of imprisonment.
The letter also invites the accused who think they should be classified as essential to state why in a written reply.
“Everyone must do their part to save our community from further harm during this crisis,” Page said in a statement. “Those who are not designated as an essential business must follow this public health order. It has the force of law.”
Read the county’s Stay at Home order at https://tinyurl.com/County-order-COVID. The county has a form on its stlcorona.com website to report businesses violating the order. Also, complaints can be sent by email to: countycounselorcovid19@stlouisco.com.
City also enforcing compliance
The City of St. Louis also is trying to enforce compliance with its Stay at Home order. A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city has issued warnings to at least three businesses, including a beauty shop and two churches.
“First we encourage all businesses to read our order and reach out if they still have questions,” the spokesman said. That order is posted at https://tinyurl.com/STL-order-COVID.
“Secondly, we require that they comply because it's not only good for their health, but for the health and safety of the public at large,” the spokesman said.
He noted that violating a public health order is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to $2,000 in fines.
“We hope we don’t have to go that route,” he said. “We want compliance first. But we’ll take any action necessary to hold businesses accountable.”
The city continues to encourage individuals who see a business or organization or entity not complying to call the Citizens' Service Bureau at 314-622-4800.
