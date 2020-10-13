Saint Louis County Libraries and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health are teamed up to offer pop-up COVID-19 testing sites by appointment over the next few weeks. All take place from 8 a.m. until noon.
On Thursday, October 15, testing is available at the Jamestown Bluffs library branch in North County, which is located at 4153 N. Highway 67 (63034).
Tuesday, October 20, COVID-19 testing will be at the Samuel C Sachs library branch in West County, located at 16400 Burkhardt (63017).
On Thursday, October 22, testing will take place at the Saint Louis Public Library Headquarters, located at 1640 S. Lindbergh (63131).
The following week on Tuesday, October 27, testing will be at the Meramec Valley Branch in South County, located at 1501 San Simeon Way (63026).
Thursday, October 29, pop-up COVID-19 testing will take place at the Lewis and Clark North County branch, located at 9909 Lewis and Clark (63136).
Make your appointment online at https://tinyurl.com/y4rvkymv.
COVID-19 testing is also available at John C. Murphy Health Clinic in Berkeley, Mo. and at the South County Health Clinic.
