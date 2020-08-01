The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported only bad news on Saturday, August 1.
The task force reported increases in every COVID-19 indicator it’s tracking:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 46 yesterday to 56 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 39 yesterday to 41 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 245 yestrday to 246 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 248 yesterday to 252 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 106 yesterday to 115 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased from 63 yesterday to 67 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from 29 yesterday to 32 today.
These data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 42 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,921.
