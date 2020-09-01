The September 1 COVID-19 hospitalization numbers released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 38 yesterday to 33 today.
The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 45 yesterday to 43 today.
The seven-day moving average of overall hospitalizations increased from 305 yesterday to 308 today.
Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 313 yesterday to 315 today.
Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 64 yesterday to 93 today.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 87 yesterday to 85 today.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 49 today.
Across the system hospitals, 42 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,176.
The data comes from combined figures from the four major health systems that comprise the Pandemic Task Force, BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
