Two members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. This makes the 29th and 30th employee to contract the coronavirus since the global pandemic first directly impacted the department on March 28.
The two latest cases involve a professional staff member assigned to the Division of Operational Support and a police officer assigned to the Division of Patrol.
County police say it is unknown how the individuals contracted COVID-19. Potentially affected work area(s) and vehicle(s) have been thoroughly cleaned.
From that total number, 27 of the 30 have already recovered from COVID-19 and returned to duty.
