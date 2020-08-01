St. Louis County has amended its face covering order to require masks to be worn in public or private educational institutions in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade and strengthened language for wearing face masks in businesses. The changes went into effect Monday, August 24.
A settlement in a federal class action lawsuit announced by The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri on Aug. 21 ensures that people who are incarcerated in Missouri prisons will receive Hepatitis-C treatment and education.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers CEO Dwayne Butler welcomed the reopening of the People’s Health Center located in the Ferguson Schnucks Market at 49 North Florissant Rd. as a COVID-19 Mitigation Outreach Program on Monday, August 17.
In order to increase patient access to certain care services and increase student experiential learning, Logan University Health Centers is charging $10 per office visit at both the Montgomery Health Center on Logan’s campus in Chesterfield and the Mid Rivers Health Center in St. Peters.
Two of the world’s leading diabetes organizations released guidance on high-impact COVID-19 prevention recommendations for people with diabetes. Members of the diabetes community are among the most vulnerable to severe complications and death caused by the coronavirus.
If you’re Black in the St. Louis region, you’re four times more likely to test positive than a non-Black hospital patient, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
When we think of achieving health, we often equate it with exercising, eating healthy, and getting adequate rest. But just as important is our mental health, which often gets ignored in comparison because we can’t see mental health like we do physical fitness.
In partnership with Missouri Foundation for Health, the National Collaborative on Gun Violence Research will distribute $1.95 million in grants to study gun violence in Missouri. This funding will provide support for four research projects that will produce gun policy research on a range of …
“Blind City” is a podcast hosted by Langford Cunningham focused on helping people to overcome depression, suicide, substance abuse, violence and, now, COVID-19.
Jason Purnell will join BJC Healthcare as vice president of community health improvement. In this newly created role, Purnell will be responsible for the development, implementation, and evaluation of BJC's community health programs, ensuring they are responsive to community needs. This role…
Two local non-profits were selected to operate two additional Cure Violence locations in the City of St. Louis. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will operate a site within the Walnut Park neighborhood, and Employment Connection will operate a site within the Dutchtown neighborhood.…
When Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the first expansion of the state’s slow-to-move COVID-19 testing in Buchanan County, it appeared he was prioritizing meat production over Black lives. After all, the state’s own data reports approximately a 3:1 disproportionate impact of the disease o…
The U.S. Supreme Court settled — at least for now — a decade’s worth of litigation over the women’s health provisions of the Affordable Care Act on July 8, ruling 7-2 that employers with a “religious or moral objection” to providing contraceptive coverage to their employees may opt out witho…
As breathing becomes a political discussion, a group of Black yogis in St. Louis wants to remind us all how important is to “Just Breathe.”
Accidental drowning is a leading cause of death for Black youth. Most conversations about Black youth’s lack of swimming skills begin and end with the assumption that their parents are to blame. There are plenty of swimming pools in the St. Louis region, so if youth don’t know how to swim, i…
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the grand opening of Jamaa Birth Village’s Equal Access Midwifery Clinic in Ferguson from April to a date that is culturally more apropos, on Juneteenth. The clinic represents freedom for low-risk women and their families to choose how they want to give birth.
Any resident of the City of St. Louis may now get a free test for COVID-19. Up until now due to limited supplies, COVID-19 testing in the city has been restricted to those persons showing symptoms.
One question changed everything for trauma surgeon Dr. LJ Punch: “Where you at?”
Deaconess Foundation, Forward Through Ferguson and Missouri Foundation for Health have collaborated to establish the St. Louis Regional Racial Healing Fund to invest in healing community trauma and changing the conditions that reinforce systemic racism. With a matching grant from Robert Wood…
Over the past 13 years of being a prostate cancer survivor and health advocate for prostate cancer awareness, I’ve seen several epidemics – prostate cancer, poverty, economic stress, black on black crime, the coronavirus, social and institutional injustices – impact the health and safety of …
In December, the St. Louis region received a harsh annual update from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (NCADA-STL).
Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers is offering two services for elderly populations as they try to stay safe from the new coronavirus – free COVID-19 testing and a free behavioral health hotline.
St. Louis Street Medics held a medic training event to educate activists on how to treat the most common injuries that are occurring at street protests on Thursday, June 4 at Tower Grove Park’s Stupp Center.
When patient advocate Rosetta Keeton was young, her father worked three jobs to take care of his wife and five children.
The Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition and the Tri-State Alliance co-sponsored the 37th annual International AIDS Candlelight Vigil online on Sunday, May 17. The International AIDS Candlelight Memorial is an annual event that commemorates the lives lost to AIDS.
In a big victory for women’s health in Missouri, an Administrative Hearing Commission today ruled that the Missouri Department of Health wrongfully withheld Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of St. Louis’ license to provide abortion services.
The National Medical Association expressed condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd, and the largest and oldest national organization representing African-American physicians and their patients in the United States is calling for reforms to police practices in the interest of pu…
The City of St. Louis reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on May 18.
Workers from several area nursing homes that are both battling coronavirus outbreaks are demanding access to adequate protective equipment, free COVID-19 testing, paid sick time for those who have to quarantine, and hazard pay during the pandemic.
COVID-19 vaccine researcher Kizzmekia Corbett tells STEM students to stay focused, seek mentors, let their work address the haters
The lead scientist who is researching a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine tells STEM students to stay focused, have a true career support team and to let their own good work be a voice to critics.
Call first. That’s the message St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants to get out to the public anxious to get tested for COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 461 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Monday, March 30. The state also reported eight new deaths from the pandemic, including the death of an incarcerated man from Stateville Correctional Center.
Governor Mike Parson granted flexibility to the Missouri Department of Social Services to preserve social safety net protections during the COVID-19 pandemic – the same protections that the Parson administration had been stripping away before the pandemic reached Missouri.
The COVID-19 worldwide pandemic is where health and religious expression is clashing for some clergy, who are struggling with adapting to non face-to-face ways to reach their members. Most leaders are following social distancing directives and are moving worship experiences online and encour…
Champale Greene-Anderson keeps the volume up on her television whenever her 5-year-old granddaughter Amor Robinson comes over after school.
As the City of St. Louis announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19, a Saint Louis University student in her 20s who had recently traveled abroad, area hospitals are taking measures to increase testing for COVID-19 while protecting the health and safety existing patients and healthcare w…
Regional leaders on both the Missouri and Illinois side have made sweeping moves to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — and many of them just since the weekend.
An African-American Belleville resident who is 56 tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 17.
County Executive announces ban on events that exceed 250 people in St. Louis County, website created to disseminate COVID-9 information
St. Louis County will prohibit public gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to prevent spread of the coronavirus. The announcement Friday morning comes one day after the City of St. Louis instituted a similar ban on events with more than 1,000 people.
On Wednesday, March 11, the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the new coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Washington University in St. Louis will begin construction this month on what will be one of the largest neuroscience research buildings in the country. Located on the School of Medicine campus, the 11-story, state-of-the-art research facility will merge, cultivate and advance some of the wo…
Educating about what you can do to reduce the chance of contracting or spreading the new coronavirus is the plan of attack by state and local health officials and elected leaders – ahead of any confirmed case of COVID-19 in Missouri.
At any given time, about 1 in 3 patients in U.S. children’s hospitals receive one or more antibiotics. However, for one-quarter of those children, the antibiotic treatments are unnecessary or otherwise “suboptimal,” according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
A $23 million capital campaign is well underway to fund Doorways housing and services expansion for persons living with HIV/AIDS, which includes a new campus in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of North St. Louis.
I was always taught that during Black History Month there are two types of history: the one you read about in the history books and the one that you make for yourself.
Yousef Abu-Amer, a leading expert in inflammatory joint disease and bone loss, has been named the inaugural Dr. J. Albert Key Professor at Washington University School of Medicine.
A medication that can reverse the process of opioid overdose, naloxone, is now available free of charge to the public and community groups at the St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 N Hanley Rd. #2003 in Berkeley, during regular business hours, 8…
Commented