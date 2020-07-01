Who supports Medicaid expansion in Missouri? Pretty much every national organization representing patients facing serious chronic medical conditions. Medicaid expansion is on the statewide ballot as Amendment 2 in Missouri for the August 4 primary election.
A resounding endorsement of Amendment 2 was issued on Monday, June 22 by American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Kidney Fund, American Lung Association, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Hemophilia Federation of America, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Missouri, National Hemophilia Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, National Organization for Rare Disorders and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
“Voter approval of Amendment 2, would allow the 230,000 Missourians – including low-wage frontline workers, parents who work hard at jobs that don’t offer insurance, and seniors nearing retirement who have lost their health care – access to affordable health insurance that was previously out of reach,” they stated.
“In the week ending June 13, more than 18,000 Missourians filed for unemployment because of job loss or reduced hours. Many will lose their employer sponsored healthcare and fall into what’s called the Medicaid coverage gap: their income is above Medicaid eligibility limits but too low to afford private healthcare coverage. For those managing heart or lung conditions, undergoing cancer treatment, or living with other chronic diseases, losing coverage is unacceptable and could jeopardize their health.”
They pointed out this is anything but a strictly urban issue.
“The pandemic has also intensified the stress on Missouri’s already-struggling rural hospitals,” they stated. “Since 2014, 10 rural hospitals in Missouri have closed, limiting access to life-saving medical care in the event of an emergency. Medicaid expansion reduces the amount of uncompensated care provided by rural hospitals, helping them keep their doors open.”
They pointed out that the context of the COVID-19 pandemic makes the coverage provided by Medicaid especially critical.
“Medicaid coverage includes primary and preventive care, including cancer screening, routine doctor visits, and other treatments and services that our patients need, and will help many facing job loss resulting from the pandemic to continue management of existing health conditions,” they stated.
Thirty-six other states have expanded access to Medicaid.
