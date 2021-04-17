We write this letter as an expression of love because we see you, we hear you, we know you are scared, and we are you. In recent years, the popular press has amplified gross inequities in maternal care and outcomes that we already knew to be true.
As Black Obstetric Clinicians (physicians, midwives, doulas, and perinatal mental health providers), we have a front-row seat to the United States’ serious obstetric racism manifested in biased clinical interactions, unjust hospital policies, and an inequitable healthcare system that leads to disparities in maternal morbidity and mortality for Black women. Unfortunately, this is not anything new. What has changed is our increased awareness of these health injustices. This collective consciousness of the risk that is carried with our pregnancies casts a shadow of fear over a period that should be full of the joy and promise of new life. We fear that our personhood will be disregarded, our pain will be ignored, and our voices silenced by a medical system that has sought to dominate our bodies and experiment on them without our permission. While this history is reprehensible and our collective risk as Black women is disproportionately high, our purpose in writing this letter is to provide practical advice on how to have a joyous pregnancy and to provide reassurance about your personal pregnancy risk from the perspective of Black birthing clinicians, who also happen to be Black birthing people who share your concerns.
Our desire to write this love letter was born because we see Black patients breaking down all kinds of barriers to see us for their pregnancy care because they are terrified.
A few of us asked Black pregnant patients who shared these fears, “What do you think is your risk of dying because of pregnancy or childbirth?” The answers ranged from 1-60%. Based on past and present injustices, we have every right to be scared. However, that fear comes at a cost and we are the ones paying the bill! Stress and chronic worry are associated with poor pregnancy outcomes so this completely justifiable fear, at the population level, is not serving us well personally. Our actual risk of dying from a pregnancy-related cause, as a Black woman, is 0.000417%--to put that in perspective, our risk of dying is higher walking down the street or driving a car. Lost in the messaging about racial disparities in maternal mortality is the reality that the vast majority of Black women will have a happy and healthy pregnancy outcome, despite the terrifying population-level statistics and horrific stories of discrimination and neglect that make us feel like our pregnancies and personal peril are synonymous.
It is immoral that Black patients in the richest country in the world are 3 times more likely to die of a pregnancy-related cause than White patients and we’re more likely to experience pregnancy complications and “near misses” when death is narrowly avoided. Research has done an excellent job defining reproductive health disparities in this country, but prioritizing and funding meaningful strategies, policies, and programs to close this gap have not taken precedence--especially initiatives and research that are headed by Black women. This is largely because researchers and healthcare systems continue evaluating strategies to change behaviors among Black women. Let us be clear, Black women and our behaviors ARE NOT THE PROBLEM. The problem is racism, classism, sexism, patriarchy, and obstetric racism that must be recognized and addressed across all levels of power. We endorse systems-level changes that are at the root of promoting health equity in our reproductive outcomes. A good start includes Medicaid expansion, paid parental leave, and reimbursement for doula services.
While the solutions to these disparities are systemic, we realize that these population-level solutions are not particularly helpful when our sisters ask us, “So what can I do to advocate for myself and my baby?” To be clear, no amount of personal hypervigilance on our part is going to fix these systemic problems, but we do want to leave you with a few pearls that may be helpful for self-advocacy and the reassurance that you and your baby are not pre-destined to have a bad outcome:
- Seek culturally and ethnically congruent care- We intuitively want to find a clinician who looks like us but sadly, in the United States, only 5% of physicians and 2% of midwives, are Black. Demand clearly exceeds supply. We recommend asking your clinician and hospital what, if anything, their practice or hospital is doing to address healthcare inequities, obstetric racism or implicit bias in their clinical care. An acknowledgement of initiatives to mitigate inequities is a meaningful first step.
- Seek Well Woman Care -the best time to optimize pregnancy and birth outcomes is before you get pregnant. Set up an appointment with a midwife, ob/gyn, or your primary care physician before you get pregnant. Discuss your concerns about pregnancy and use this time to optimize your health. This also provides an opportunity to build a relationship with your clinician and their group to evaluate whether they provide an environment where you feel seen, heard, and valued when you go for annual exams or problem visits. If you do not get that sense after a couple of visits, find a place where you do.
- Advocate for a second opinion-if something does not sound right to you or you have questions that were not adequately answered, a clinician should never be offended when you seek a second opinion.
- Consider these factors when choosing a hospital for your delivery- 24/7 access to obstetricians and dedicated anesthesiologists in the hospital, Baby- and Lactation-Friendly designation, trauma-informed medical/mental health/social services, lactation consultation, supportive trial of labor after cesarean section policy, and massive blood transfusion protocol.
- Get a Doula!- It always helps to have another set of eyes and ears to help advocate for you, especially when you are in pain or having difficulty advocating for yourself. There is also evidence that women supported by doulas have better pregnancy-related outcomes and experiences.
- Invest in your mental health. As stated before, chronic stress from racism can impact birth outcomes. Having a therapist is a great way to mitigate this.
- Ask your clinician, hospital, or insurance company about participating in group prenatal care and/or nurse home visiting models because both are associated with improved birth outcomes. Many institutions are implementing group care that provides race-concordant care.
- Identify and participate in local support and advocacy groups who authentically believe in securing and advancing Black maternal health equity.
- Ask your clinician, hospital, or local health department for recommendations to a lactation consultant or educator who can support your efforts in breast/chest/bodyfeeding.
We invite you to consider this truth: you, alone, do not carry the entire population-level risk of Black birthing people on your shoulders. We all carry a piece of it. We, along with many allies, advocates, and activists, are outraged and angered by generations of racism and mistreatment of Black women. We are channeling our frustration and disgust to demand substantive and sustainable change.
Our purpose here is to provide love and reassurance to our sisters who are going through their pregnancies terrorized by our nation’s past and present failures to promote health equity for us and our babies. Our purpose is not to minimize the public health crisis of Black infant and maternal morbidity and mortality; nor is it to absolve clinicians, health systems, or governments from taking responsibility for these shameful outcomes or making meaningful changes to address them.
We also acknowledge our fellow Black birthing clinicians because there is a collective sense of exhaustion and risk of buckling under the additional weight of supporting and caring for our sisters who are experiencing pregnancy as a traumatic life event. Black birthing clinicians are arriving early, staying late, spending hours of uncompensated time serving on diversity, equity, and inclusion committees, providing reassurance to patients over the phone, and speaking in the community during “time off”; yet, are measured against colleagues who rise through the ranks, unencumbered by these social, moral, and ethical responsibilities, collectively known as the “Black tax.”
We love taking care of our sisters as Black birthing clinicians and we call upon all of our Obstetric/birthing clinician colleagues to educate themselves to be equally, ethically, and equitably equipped to care for and serve Black women. Finally, to birthing Black families, please remember this: While our population risk as Black birthing people is disproportionately high, adversity is not a foregone conclusion and the most likely outcome in you and your baby’s personal future, is health and success. If you choose to have a baby, the outcome and experience must align with the right for you and your baby to survive and thrive.
Sincerely,
Ebony B. Carter, MD, MPH, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
Andrea Jackson, MD, University of California, San Francisco
Joia Crear Perry, MD, National Birth Equity Collaborative, New Orleans, LA
Traci Johnson, MD, University of Missouri School of Medicine, Kansas City, MO
Sarahn Wheeler, MD, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
Ayaba Worjoloh-Clemens, MD, Everett Clinic, Everett, WA
Allison Bryant, MD, MPH, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Audra Robertson, MD, MPH, University of California, San Diego
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.