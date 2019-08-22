Although women fill close to half of all the jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold less than 25 percent of jobs in science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM). The American Heart Association, a science-based organization, strives to make significant changes to these statistics by empowering more women to seek careers in the sciences.
To address these statistics, the American Heart Association (AHA) will host the third Go Red Goes STEM event on Wednesday, October 23 at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, 975 N. Warson Rd. in Olivette. Approximately 200 St. Louis-area students will come together with some of St. Louis’ leading science, technology and engineering companies as they showcase their innovative work and introduce them to career paths.
Amy Schwetz, Amy Schwetz, 2019 Go Red Goes STEM Chair and EVP/CFO of Peabody, said the event is about empowering women to take charge of their health, to advocate for themselves, and to take ownership of their wellbeing, and of their future professions.”
In the United States, cardiovascular diseases kill approximately 1 in 3 women each year. Cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. However, 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Since 2004, cardiovascular deaths in women have decreased by 30 percent.
Of those who attend the Go Red Goes STEM event, Schwetz said, “Some of them may end up being surgeons or neuroscientists to make the very breakthroughs the AHA is currently working to find; but all of them will leave this event knowing that they have the power to pursue their passions.”
For more information or to register, visit www.heart.org/STLGoRedGoesSTEM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.