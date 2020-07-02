Any resident of the City of St. Louis may now get a free test for COVID-19. Up until now due to limited supplies, COVID-19 testing in the city has been restricted to those persons showing symptoms.
Through a partnership with the St. Louis Regional Health Commission, free tests are available at the following federally qualified health centers:
Affinia Health Care: 1717 Biddle St.; 8960 Jennings Station Rd.; 4414 North Florissant Ave.; 3930 S. Broadway (call 314-833-2777)
Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center: 11642 W. Florissant Ave. (call 314-627-5404)
CareSTL Health: 2425 N. Whittier St.; 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.; 5541 Riverview Blvd. (call 314-678-2460)
Family Care Health Centers: 401 Holly Hills Ave. (call 314-678-2460).
“Only being able to test symptomatic individuals has been similar to being in a fight with one hand tied behind your back,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis. “Now that our testing capacity has increased to include testing of people without symptoms, we’ll have the opportunity to get a much better understanding on how widespread the disease is in the community.”
