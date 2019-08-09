The public has until August 22 to apply to the Missouri Foundation for Health for funds to support civic engagement projects that focus on community-articulated health priorities. This includes work to increase civic engagement among local populations that have valuable perspectives and ideas, but for various reasons do not currently participate in the democratic process.
The intended objectives for projects include: building ongoing, year-round civic engagement efforts into health equity issue work; mobilizing populations that are new to the democratic process, historically underrepresented, and affected by health disparities; seeking out and developing trusted leaders drawn from the very communities they will work to mobilize; and developing stronger organizational capacity to do issues-based, local civic engagement work.
The foundation is interested in projects that will connect with, listen to, and empower Missourians to activate their own voices to create self-determined, health-related, local change. Applicants are required to identify and describe the health equity issue area(s) and how the project will engage historically underrepresented populations in policy, systems change, and the democratic process.
Applications are due by Wednesday, August 22. For more information and to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/yyhas89g.
