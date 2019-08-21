Barnes-Jewish Hospital just opened its latest addition to its Neuro-Critical Care Unit, with new technologies and innovative patient care, on August 15. With a new total of 44 beds, Barnes-Jewish now offers one of the largest Neuro-ICUs in the country.
The new Neuro-Critical Care Unit, located on the hospital’s 9th floor, includes 24 fully equipped private ICU rooms. Each room consists of tele-ICU monitoring and built in EEG monitoring systems and a built-in fixed 128-slice CT scanner capable of performing advanced neurovascular imaging and perfusion scans.
The Neuro-Critical Care Unit is combined with the 20-bed Neuro-Critical Care ICU, which is located on the hospital’s 10th floor. The new unit offers the latest in ICU advancements to include a family zone in each patient room and portable CT scanners on each floor.
“As a Level 1 Neuro-Critical Care Center, our hospital offers the highest level of care for the most complex neurological and neurosurgical emergencies and post-surgical care for patients who require advanced interventions,” said Salah G. Keyrouz, MD, medical director of the neurointensive care unit.
The unit has specialized staff in neurocritical care, including a dedicated on-unit neuro trained clinical pharmacist; neuro-rehab staff, including physical/occupational/speech therapy service; nutrition; and a specialty-trained neuro-critical care nursing team and board certified neurointensivists and neurocritical care fellows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.