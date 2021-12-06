I recently listened to a radio program about the benefits of walking, and it caused me to reminisce about the way I feel when I go for long walks. One of my favorite activities is to wake up early on Saturday mornings and take a vigorous stroll through one of our local parks. I enjoy the quiet, the fresh air, but most importantly, I enjoy the way it makes me feel when done. I typically have this burst of energy that propels me for the rest of the weekend. As a busy professional mother of a young adult daughter and a teen-aged girl, I need all the energy I can get to manage such a lifestyle.
However, what do scientists say about walking? Let’s start with cognitive function. For instance, in seniors, walking reduces the risk of depression, stress, and dementia. I frequently recommend walking as a first-line treatment for patients who are experiencing anxiety. Therapy paired with exercise is well tolerated and for most people produces significant improvement.
Walking can also help lower blood pressure and blood sugar. 150 minutes of exercise is recommended weekly. This can be accomplished with walking. Not having a treadmill or gym membership should not stop you from walking. Mall walking or using your hallway can be the perfect locations to achieve your exercise goals. Both are safe and can be done in inclement weather. These methods are also great options if concerned about being in gyms during the COVID-19 pandemic. I recommend walking in malls to my patients when they give me excuses for not exercising. Mall walking is also great for individuals who may live in unsafe areas or neighborhoods that lack sidewalks or parks.
I can’t talk about the importance of walking without also stressing the lack of walkable communities in minority neighborhoods. This disparity contributes to obesity and just overall poor health. As a community we must demand that where we live includes necessities such as banks, pharmacies, and grocery stores that are accessible without having to drive a car or take public transportation.
Walking can also be utilized to achieve healthy weight goals. Depending on your weight, the speed and length of walking, 140-300 calories can be burned per hour. Adding ankle or arm weights can increase these numbers. Burning calories shouldn’t be the only goal, however. Walking up hills can strengthen your core and leg muscles. A strong core will help support your back and prevent injuries.
Since the pandemic hindered our ability to spend time with our family and friends, walking is a healthy way to start to gather again with our loved ones. This time of the year provides a beautiful backdrop with the changing colors in the trees. Walking can also be an alternative to unhealthy options such as overeating at restaurants.
So, now that we know the benefits of walking, how do we get started? I recommend that you see your primary care provider to make sure that there is no reason you should not begin a walking regimen. If you have not had a physical in some time, this would be a great opportunity to get one. Once cleared by your doctor, pull out your tennis shoes, call up a friend and go for a walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.